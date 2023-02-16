Globe Builds Over 2200 New 5G Sites in 2022

Globe Telecom, a major provider of telecommunication services in the Philippines, has announced that it has exceeded its best target of total site count of 2021 in 2022. Globe says these Network developments as part of its initiative to meet the increased digitalization demands caused by the pandemic and to provide more consumers and businesses with connectivity.

Globe Improves its Network Infrastructure

Globe says it has made significant improvements in its Network infrastructure in 2022. The telco has built around 1,702 new cell sites, upgraded over 13,600 mobile sites to LTE, and installed 2,267 new 5G sites across the country. The total number of sites built was 1,407 in 2021.

Commenting on the Network expansion, Joel Agustin, Head of Network Planning and Engineering at Globe, said: "We are proud to have made huge investments in our network infrastructure to provide our customers with the best possible experience. Our goal is to always deliver network reliability and consistency to our subscribers."

Globe CAPEX

Globe has invested in record-breaking capital expenditure (CAPEX) over the past few years, resulting in a robust network infrastructure. Last year, the company's CAPEX spending amounted to PHP 101.4 billion, 9% higher than the previous year and the highest for Globe's mobile and the fixed network. This significant investment reflects Globe's commitment to providing a world-class internet experience to customers across the country.

Multi-beam, Multiband Lens Antenna Technology

Besides expanding its cell sites and 5G network, Globe was also the first in Southeast Asia to deploy the new multi-beam, multiband lens antenna technology. This technology greatly enhances the coverage and capacity of 4G and 5G networks, enabling better penetration indoors and extending reach to densely populated urban areas, rural locations, and large indoor and outdoor events.

The pilot tests of this technology yielded impressive results, such as faster download and upload speeds and improved connectivity stability. As a result, Globe intends to expand the deployment of this technology to more areas.

Topped 5G Network Experience Charts

The company again topped the latest report of mobile analytics and insights firm Opensignal on 5G video experience, 5G upload speed, and core consistent quality. This is consistent with Globe's continuous effort to deliver network reliability and consistency to its consumers.