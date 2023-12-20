Five Inspiring Hindi Short Films Under 30 Minutes With Strong Messages



This December, cozy up with these five insightful Hindi short films. From tales of friendship to reflections on life, these cinematic gems offer more than just entertainment. Warmth, storytelling, and a touch of inspiration will brighten your weekend. Check out the trailers for these three inspiring Hindi short films available on OTT platforms and pick your favourite for a comfortable cinematic experience.

Also Read: FanCode Joins Tata Play Binge’s OTT Platform for Sports Streaming

Devi

A burqa-clad woman, three rural ladies, a corporate manager, a housewife, an aspiring doctor, a deaf adolescent, and a glam doll are brought together by the horrifying events of sexual abuse and death. Their shared existence creates a captivating story that questions social standards. The title "Devi" adds a layer of irony to this heartbreaking narrative, acting as a compelling reminder of the duality in a culture that venerates multiple goddesses yet fails to accord the same respect and dignity to women who walk among us.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Baatein

"BAATEIN" emerges as a noteworthy short film tackling the emotional subject of the age gap and its impact on mental well-being, delving into the generally avoided world of mental health. The story sheds light on a prevalent tendency among desi parents to disregard the emotional stress their children may be experiencing, emphasizing the importance of open communication. This moving and thought-provoking short film serves as a sharp reminder that mental health issues transcend socioeconomic roles and backgrounds. It emphasizes the necessity of seeking help as soon as possible, underlining that mental illness does not discriminate based on identity or occupation but can impact everyone.

Where to watch: Zee5

Also Read: Dolby Vision Now Available on ZEE5, Offering Enhanced Streaming Experience

Tasalli-se

The essence of "TASALLI" can be found in the timeless words, "Communication is the key to everything." This moving short video tells the story of two friends meeting after a 12-year separation, highlighting the importance of maturity and tolerance in maintaining long-term friendships. It is regarded as an instructive short film because, despite conflicting viewpoints, the story exemplifies the power of free discussion as these friends candidly share their past experiences, ultimately resolving issues and delivering a powerful message that life is too short to hold grudges. The film focuses on the enduring power of friendship and the transformative power of genuine conversations.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Kheer

Kheer is a lovely seven-minute short that recounts an innocent and unconditional love tale, displaying the strong friendship between 'Nanoo' (played by Anupam Kher) and his grandkids, Abhimanyu Chawla and Stuti Dixit. It was released on February 13, 2017, as a Valentine's Day special. The story progresses through a chat between Natasha and Nanoo, which is evocative of an elderly married couple's regular interactions. The video delves brilliantly into the complexities of love, camaraderie in old age, and the unique bond between grandparents and grandchildren, demonstrating that love transcends age barriers.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Also Read: Best Christmas Films to Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The School Bag

The bond between a mother and her son is undoubtedly special. This sentiment is echoed in Farooq's bond with his Ammi; however, it is laced with grief for his absent father. Farooq, a youngster with a simple request, lives in the small town of Peshawar, Pakistan, and longs to see his father, who has been abroad for an extended period. His mother, on the other hand, feels concerned about meeting this request because his father abandoned them for another woman. Farooq had no idea what would await him on his birthday. The innocence of a 7-year-old youngster and his mother stands in stark contrast to the harsh reality of a terrorist attack on his army public school, which killed 132 children.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video