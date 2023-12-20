Jio 4G Reaches 12300 Feet in Uttarakhand

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Once Jio is done, most of the Adi Kailash Yatra will have 4G mobile network connectivity. This would give travellers a different experience the next time they go on the Adi Kailash Yatra.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio's 4G network has reached the India-China border in Uttarakhand's Vyas Valley.
  • Kuti Village in the Vyas Valley now has the 4G network of Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator.
  • The village is situated at an altitude of 12,300 feet and is an important stop on the Adi Kailash Yatra route.

Follow Us

jio 4g reaches india china border uttarakhand

Reliance Jio's 4G network has reached the India-China border in Uttarakhand's Vyas Valley. Kuti Village in the Vyas Valley now has the 4G network of Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator. The village is situated at an altitude of 12,300 feet and is an important stop on the Adi Kailash Yatra route. Jio commissioned a new mobile tower in the village that will offer high-speed mobile internet connectivity to the people living in that village. Jio, in a release, said that at the time of commissioning the tower, the temperature was -12 degrees Celsius.

Read More - Reliance Jio Launches JioTV Premium Plans Starting at Rs 398 with 14 OTTs

After the commissioning of the mobile tower, it is not just the local people, but also travellers passing by and the military personnel will be able to leverage the connectivity to communicate with people in other parts of India. Jio is also connecting more villages in the region with 4G networks. As per the release, the telco is in the final stages of commissioning mobile towers in Nabi and Gunji villages on the Adi Kailash Yatra route.

Once Jio is done, most of the Adi Kailash Yatra will have 4G mobile network connectivity. This would give travellers a different experience the next time they go on the Adi Kailash Yatra. Jio is unlikely to launch 5G in the route at the moment as it does not make much sense from the perspective of economic returns.

Read More - Jio AirFiber Now Present in 500+ Cities and 25 States

Reliance Jio's customers travelling in the route will be able to enjoy connectivity, but whether it will be a seamless experience or not is something only time will tell.

At the moment, Jio is also trying to deploy 5G in all parts of India and reach its goal of completing 5G rollout before the end of 2023.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Vi has 6 continuously loosing customers for more than 30 consecutive months. They lost again in September. ( TRAI data…

Vodafone Idea Gets a Relief of Rs 755.52 Crore

Faraz :

If It was not unlimited.. these speeds are terrifying.

India Enters Ookla's List of Fastest Countries for Median 5G…

. :

There was huge pings last year and gaming was poor so used airtel now airtel is congested and has pathetic…

Vi Fundraising to be Delayed, Unlikely to Happen in FY24

Faraz :

Above 300 mbps in 5G still feels like dream. But I still don't see any major improvement in browsing.

India Enters Ookla's List of Fastest Countries for Median 5G…

Faraz :

I see that even ping is improved. Anything in download above 30 Mbps, upload above 15 Mbps and ping under…

Vi Fundraising to be Delayed, Unlikely to Happen in FY24

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments