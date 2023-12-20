Jio 4G Reaches 12300 Feet in Uttarakhand

Reliance Jio's 4G network has reached the India-China border in Uttarakhand's Vyas Valley. Kuti Village in the Vyas Valley now has the 4G network of Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator. The village is situated at an altitude of 12,300 feet and is an important stop on the Adi Kailash Yatra route. Jio commissioned a new mobile tower in the village that will offer high-speed mobile internet connectivity to the people living in that village. Jio, in a release, said that at the time of commissioning the tower, the temperature was -12 degrees Celsius.

After the commissioning of the mobile tower, it is not just the local people, but also travellers passing by and the military personnel will be able to leverage the connectivity to communicate with people in other parts of India. Jio is also connecting more villages in the region with 4G networks. As per the release, the telco is in the final stages of commissioning mobile towers in Nabi and Gunji villages on the Adi Kailash Yatra route.

Once Jio is done, most of the Adi Kailash Yatra will have 4G mobile network connectivity. This would give travellers a different experience the next time they go on the Adi Kailash Yatra. Jio is unlikely to launch 5G in the route at the moment as it does not make much sense from the perspective of economic returns.

Reliance Jio's customers travelling in the route will be able to enjoy connectivity, but whether it will be a seamless experience or not is something only time will tell.

At the moment, Jio is also trying to deploy 5G in all parts of India and reach its goal of completing 5G rollout before the end of 2023.