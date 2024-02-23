Mavenir in Advanced Phase of O-RAN Pilot Deployment for Vodafone Idea

  • Mavenir, a US-based cloud-native network infra provider, announced that it is in the advanced pilot commercial phase of deploying Open-RAN for Vodafone Idea (Vi).
  • The deployment started in September 2023 and is now in the advanced phase.
  • Mavenir's O-RAN deployment is covering key launch sites and is also carrying live commercial traffic of Vi.

Mavenir, a US-based cloud-native network infra provider, announced that it is in the advanced pilot commercial phase of deploying Open-RAN for Vodafone Idea (Vi), a leading Indian telco. The deployment started in September 2023 and is now in the advanced phase. Mavenir's O-RAN deployment is covering key launch sites and is also carrying live commercial traffic of Vi. The telecom operator will partner with Mavenir for a large-scale deployment also.




Mavenir is providing Vodafone Idea (Vi) with an end-to-end cloud-native Open-RAN system.

Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea (Vi), said, "We are proud to be demonstrating our leadership in exploring next-generation radio solutions that can deliver sustainable advantages to our business and to our customers. This Open RAN deployment, delivered through Mavenir’s innovation and joint technological strategic initiatives, is in sync with our technology transformation roadmap and enriched vendor ecosystem. Working in partnership with solution of Mavenir, we see a major role ahead for Open RAN technology in delivering the network enhanced capabilities, better TCO and open interfaces that will push the industry forward in new ways."

BG Kumar, President Access Networks, Platforms, and Digital Enablement at Mavenir, said, "Vodafone Idea is leading the way in bringing the clear benefits of Open RAN technology to the Indian market, which is characterized by unique challenges and opportunities, including its very large subscriber base, high level of population density and diverse deployment environments. Mavenir is actively engaged in building out the ecosystem that will deliver next-generation Open RAN technology platforms enhancing customer experience across India – powering greater growth, flexibility, customisation and customer-focused innovation, while driving down CapEx and OpEx for operators."

