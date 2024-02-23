Mavenir in Advanced Phase of O-RAN Pilot Deployment for Vodafone Idea

Mavenir, a US-based cloud-native network infra provider, announced that it is in the advanced pilot commercial phase of deploying Open-RAN for Vodafone Idea (Vi), a leading Indian telco. The deployment started in September 2023 and is now in the advanced phase. Mavenir's O-RAN deployment is covering key launch sites and is also carrying live commercial traffic of Vi. The telecom operator will partner with Mavenir for a large-scale deployment also.









With this pilot, Mavenir has initiated the first O-RAN-compliant deployment into Vi's network, utilizing the N78 and N258 mmWave spectrum bands and B1 supporting the NSA architecture. This means that Mavenir will potentially be a partner for Vi to roll out 5G in the future using O-RAN.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Announces Enhancement of Network Capacity in Haryana

Mavenir is providing Vodafone Idea (Vi) with an end-to-end cloud-native Open-RAN system.

Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea (Vi), said, "We are proud to be demonstrating our leadership in exploring next-generation radio solutions that can deliver sustainable advantages to our business and to our customers. This Open RAN deployment, delivered through Mavenir’s innovation and joint technological strategic initiatives, is in sync with our technology transformation roadmap and enriched vendor ecosystem. Working in partnership with solution of Mavenir, we see a major role ahead for Open RAN technology in delivering the network enhanced capabilities, better TCO and open interfaces that will push the industry forward in new ways."

Read More - Vodafone Partners with Samsung and AMD to Test Open RAN Chip

BG Kumar, President Access Networks, Platforms, and Digital Enablement at Mavenir, said, "Vodafone Idea is leading the way in bringing the clear benefits of Open RAN technology to the Indian market, which is characterized by unique challenges and opportunities, including its very large subscriber base, high level of population density and diverse deployment environments. Mavenir is actively engaged in building out the ecosystem that will deliver next-generation Open RAN technology platforms enhancing customer experience across India – powering greater growth, flexibility, customisation and customer-focused innovation, while driving down CapEx and OpEx for operators."