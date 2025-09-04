Reliance Jio 5G SmartLane Announced: Details Here

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has announced 5G SmartLane.
  • This is nothing, but better slicing from Jio for different applications of the mobile network.
  • So in simple words, if you are streaming video, gaming, or doing something else, your bandwidth and latency requirements are different.

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has announced 5G SmartLane. This is nothing, but better slicing from Jio for different applications of the mobile network. So in simple words, if you are streaming video, gaming, or doing something else, your bandwidth and latency requirements are different. Thus, in that scenario, Jio's 5G network connects your device to different slices for a better 5G experience.




Jio explained, "Jio’s True 5G network is smarter than ever, creating a dedicated high-speed lane for every app. Whether you’re streaming, gaming, or video calling, enjoy a flawless, uninterrupted experience."

For 5G SmartLane, Jio uses a USRP (Universal Software Radio Peripheral) software defined radio. Jio is the only telecom operator in the world outside the United States (US) to offer such services to the customers. This naturally means that Jio's the only player in India to be offering this service to the users.

Jio's 5G SA (standalone) network can enable the telco to slice the networks. Jio's 5G SmartLane should result in a more enhanced network experience for the customers. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are offering 5G NSA (non-standalone) and thus can't offer network slicing. Jio is the only telecom operator in the country which can do this.

At the recently held annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Jio Platform Ltd, said that they are bringing JioFrames. These are smart glasses from the company and will be available soon in the market. For now, Jio is asking people if they are interested in buying its product from a website form. These are all new innovations coming from the company for 2025-26, and hopefull, very soon, we will get to see people using these new technologies.

