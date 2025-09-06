First Telecom System with Indian Chips Secures TEC Certification: IT Minister



In a significant development in India's semiconductor journey, a telecom system powered by domestically manufactured chips has received the Telecommunication Engineering Center (TEC) certification. Announcing the breakthrough on X on September 5, 2025, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw described it as a "big leap for India's semiconductor story," noting that it was the first time a telecom system running on 'made-in-India' chips had cleared the quality and standards tests.

Milestone in Semiconductor Manufacturing

"Big leap for India's semiconductor story! In a first, a telecom system running on 'made in India' chips has cleared the standards and quality tests (TEC certification)," Vaishnaw posted.

TEC Certification Validates Standards

The TEC certification, issued by the Department of Telecommunications’ technical body, validates that the system meets stringent performance and quality benchmarks. The approval marks a critical step in India's pursuit of technological self-reliance under the 'Make in India' initiative.

Semicon India 2025

Earlier this month, during Semicon India 2025, held at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi, the first set of made-in-India chips from a pilot line was presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

In an official release on September 2, 2025, the Ministry of Electronics and IT stated that the India Semiconductor Mission, launched in December 2021, has achieved the transition from approvals to production in just three and a half years—a feat described by the Union Minister as a moment of pride. He thanked the Prime Minister for his farsighted vision, strong will, and decisive action. Vaishnaw also remarked that, from 7.8 percent GDP growth to a growing semiconductor ecosystem with the first "made in India" chips, Bharat stands as a lighthouse of stability.

4G-LTE Chipset

On Day 2 of Semicon India 2025, new System-on-Chip platforms were demonstrated, showcasing India's advancements in chip design automation. Among them was a 4G-LTE modem chipset. MBit Wireless has indigenously developed a 4G-LTE modem chipset with a complete protocol stack software, which has been successfully certified by the Global Certification Forum (GCF) and LG Labs. According to the Ministry, "the chipset is being field tested with major Indian telecom companies for exploring adoption."

India, while yet to establish advanced semiconductor fabs, has sharpened its focus on mature-node manufacturing in the 28nm–65nm range, targeting high-demand sectors such as telecom, automotive, and industrial electronics.

Bastion Research Report

According to an ANI report dated September 6, 2025, Bastion Research observed in a detailed analysis that, unlike the global race for cutting-edge nodes, India is positioning itself to fill a critical gap in the global supply chain by producing essential, widely used chips.

The report highlighted that the country is already delivering world-class, high-quality integration services. What sets India apart is its ability to match global standards, both in capability and talent, and its swift progression towards scaling these operations to meet the growing demand for advanced semiconductor-based solutions, the report added.