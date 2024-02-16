Moto G04 Launched in India, Here’s What to Know

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Moto G04 has launched in India in two memory variants - 4GB+64GB for Rs 6,999 and 8GB+128GB for Rs 7,999. There's also an exchange offer which would reduce the price of the device further.

Highlights

  • The Moto G04 has launched for the Indian market.
  • The device features an acrylic glass finish and will be available in four colour options.
  • There's a large display with support for 90Hz refresh rate.

Follow Us

moto g04 launched in india here what

The Moto G04 has launched for the Indian market. The device features an acrylic glass finish and will be available in four colour options. There's a large display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The device supports virtual RAM expansion and runs on the latest Android 14 OS out of the box. Motorola has positioned the smartphone as its most affordable option in 2024 for the Indian market. Let's go through the specifications and the price to understand how the device looks on paper.




Read More - Smartphone Trends we are Witnessing in 2024

Moto G04 Price in India

The Moto G04 has launched in India in two memory variants - 4GB+64GB for Rs 6,999 and 8GB+128GB for Rs 7,999. There's also an exchange offer which would reduce the price of the device further. Users will also get Rs 4,500 worth of benefits from Reliance Jio which will include Rs 2000 worth of cashback and Rs 2500 partner coupons.

The four colour options are - Satin Blue, Concord Black, Sea Green, and Sunrise Orange. The device will go on first sale on February 22, 2024.

Read More - iPhone 15 Available at an Attractive Price in India Now

Moto G04 Specifications in India

The Moto G04 features a 6.6-inch IPL LCD punch-hole display with 90Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 15W charging. The device is powered by Unisoc T606 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM which can be expanded up to 16GB. The internal storage can also be expanded up to 1TB.

It has a single 16MP sensor in the rear and a 5MP selfie sensor. The device comes with a dual SIM slot + one microSD card slot. There's a 3.5mm audio jack as well and a fingerprint sensor on the side for security.

On the paper, the Moto G04 looks like an excellent entry-level option given that the device runs on Android 14 out of the box and has decent features/specifications under Rs 8000.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

BSNL will not Launch 4G in December 2024 as they will be privatised by that time. Vi will be completely…

BSNL Employees Make Unusual Request After 4G Launch Delay

shivraj roy :

True Vi has 4G plus network in Mumbai ,most of the time there 4G is better than Jio and Airtel…

BSNL Employees Make Unusual Request After 4G Launch Delay

shivraj roy :

Lol what I said the same thing a few days ago in this website And somehow this is an actual…

BSNL Employees Make Unusual Request After 4G Launch Delay

shivraj roy :

The only thing which can somewhat solve this is Paid 5G and crippled 4G Which is not very user friendly…

India Witnessed Addition of Over 7,000 5G BTS in January…

Rupesh :

Nah speed has went down everywhere with more and more 5G handsets accessing network. For me it was 1Gbps only…

India Witnessed Addition of Over 7,000 5G BTS in January…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments