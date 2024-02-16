Moto G04 Launched in India, Here’s What to Know

The Moto G04 has launched for the Indian market. The device features an acrylic glass finish and will be available in four colour options. There's a large display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The device supports virtual RAM expansion and runs on the latest Android 14 OS out of the box. Motorola has positioned the smartphone as its most affordable option in 2024 for the Indian market. Let's go through the specifications and the price to understand how the device looks on paper.









Moto G04 Price in India

The Moto G04 has launched in India in two memory variants - 4GB+64GB for Rs 6,999 and 8GB+128GB for Rs 7,999. There's also an exchange offer which would reduce the price of the device further. Users will also get Rs 4,500 worth of benefits from Reliance Jio which will include Rs 2000 worth of cashback and Rs 2500 partner coupons.

The four colour options are - Satin Blue, Concord Black, Sea Green, and Sunrise Orange. The device will go on first sale on February 22, 2024.

Moto G04 Specifications in India

The Moto G04 features a 6.6-inch IPL LCD punch-hole display with 90Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 15W charging. The device is powered by Unisoc T606 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM which can be expanded up to 16GB. The internal storage can also be expanded up to 1TB.

It has a single 16MP sensor in the rear and a 5MP selfie sensor. The device comes with a dual SIM slot + one microSD card slot. There's a 3.5mm audio jack as well and a fingerprint sensor on the side for security.

On the paper, the Moto G04 looks like an excellent entry-level option given that the device runs on Android 14 out of the box and has decent features/specifications under Rs 8000.