DoT Unveils ‘Sangam: Digital Twin’ Initiative

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

In a release, the government said that the project will be in two parts. In the first part, the focus will be on exploring creative ideas and possibilities of using this technology. In the second part, the focus will be on practical demonstrations to find out the use cases of the tech. 

Highlights

  • On Thursday, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) unveiled the 'Sangam: Digital Twin' initiative.
  • The government calls it an 'unparalleled venture' inviting expression of interest (EoI) from industry pioneers, MSMEs, startups, innovaters, and forward-thinkers.
  • The idea behind the initiative is to use a technology called 'Digital Twin', that will create virtual copies of real things.

Follow Us

dot unveils sangam digital twin india

On Thursday, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) unveiled the 'Sangam: Digital Twin' initiative. The government calls it an 'unparalleled venture' inviting expression of interest (EoI) from industry pioneers, MSMEs, startups, innovaters, and forward-thinkers. The idea behind the initiative is to use a technology called 'Digital Twin', that will create virtual copies of real things. Simply put, it will be able to create a virtual or a digital copy of real buildings.




It will help in creating a more planned and robust infrastructure in the country. Through virtual copies, companies or organisations will be able to monitor, simulate, and analyse the real thing in real-time. The Digital Twin will create a digital model of a real thing to help in understanding how things work.

Read More - DoT Secretary Emphasises on Demystifying Quantum Tech for General Public

The Project Will Have Two Parts

In a release, the government said that the project will be in two parts. In the first part, the focus will be on exploring creative ideas and possibilities of using this technology. In the second part, the focus will be on practical demonstrations to find out the use cases of the tech.

Through the Sangam initiative, the government aims to bring all the stakeholders on one platform to work together. Through advanced technologies such as AR (augmented reality), virtual reality (VR), IoT (Internet of Things), 5G and native 6G, the government wants to transform how we currently plan and design infrastructure like buildings and cities.

Read More - BSNL Employees Make Unusual Request After 4G Launch Delay

A release from the ministry of communications said, "It aims to demonstrate practical implementation of innovative infrastructure planning solutions, to develop a model framework for facilitating faster and more effective collaboration and to provide a future blueprint that may serve as a roadmap to  scale and replicate successful strategies in future infrastructure projects."

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

BSNL will not Launch 4G in December 2024 as they will be privatised by that time. Vi will be completely…

BSNL Employees Make Unusual Request After 4G Launch Delay

shivraj roy :

True Vi has 4G plus network in Mumbai ,most of the time there 4G is better than Jio and Airtel…

BSNL Employees Make Unusual Request After 4G Launch Delay

shivraj roy :

Lol what I said the same thing a few days ago in this website And somehow this is an actual…

BSNL Employees Make Unusual Request After 4G Launch Delay

shivraj roy :

The only thing which can somewhat solve this is Paid 5G and crippled 4G Which is not very user friendly…

India Witnessed Addition of Over 7,000 5G BTS in January…

Rupesh :

Nah speed has went down everywhere with more and more 5G handsets accessing network. For me it was 1Gbps only…

India Witnessed Addition of Over 7,000 5G BTS in January…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments