DoT Unveils ‘Sangam: Digital Twin’ Initiative

On Thursday, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) unveiled the 'Sangam: Digital Twin' initiative. The government calls it an 'unparalleled venture' inviting expression of interest (EoI) from industry pioneers, MSMEs, startups, innovaters, and forward-thinkers. The idea behind the initiative is to use a technology called 'Digital Twin', that will create virtual copies of real things. Simply put, it will be able to create a virtual or a digital copy of real buildings.









It will help in creating a more planned and robust infrastructure in the country. Through virtual copies, companies or organisations will be able to monitor, simulate, and analyse the real thing in real-time. The Digital Twin will create a digital model of a real thing to help in understanding how things work.

Read More - DoT Secretary Emphasises on Demystifying Quantum Tech for General Public

The Project Will Have Two Parts

In a release, the government said that the project will be in two parts. In the first part, the focus will be on exploring creative ideas and possibilities of using this technology. In the second part, the focus will be on practical demonstrations to find out the use cases of the tech.

Through the Sangam initiative, the government aims to bring all the stakeholders on one platform to work together. Through advanced technologies such as AR (augmented reality), virtual reality (VR), IoT (Internet of Things), 5G and native 6G, the government wants to transform how we currently plan and design infrastructure like buildings and cities.

Read More - BSNL Employees Make Unusual Request After 4G Launch Delay

A release from the ministry of communications said, "It aims to demonstrate practical implementation of innovative infrastructure planning solutions, to develop a model framework for facilitating faster and more effective collaboration and to provide a future blueprint that may serve as a roadmap to scale and replicate successful strategies in future infrastructure projects."