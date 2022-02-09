Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Announced, Are the Specifications Exciting

The South Korean tech giant Samsung has just launched its flagship Samsung S22 Series consisting of Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and the high-end Galaxy S22 Ultra. The much-awaited devices have been revealed at the Galaxy Unpacked Event. The brand has focused on offering high-end camera specs on these smartphones. The ultra-model also comes with an S-pen which used to be the highlight of the now discontinued Note series. Mentioned below are the specification and pricing details of the newly launched Galaxy S22 series smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ Specifications

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ devices have been launched based on the iconic S-series design. Both have been launched with 6.6-inch and 6.1-inch FHD + Flat displays, respectively. The display of the devices features a dynamic AMOLED 2x with a Vision booster. Galaxy S22 offers a peak brightness of 1300nits while the Galaxy S22+ offers a peak brightness of 1750nits. The devices also have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for an added layer of protection.

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are powered by processors built based on the 4nm process and it will be either Snapdragon 8 Gen1 or Exynos 2200 depending on the region. Both Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ come with 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and internal storage option.

As far as the camera module of the devices is considered, both the vanilla and Galaxy S22+ share the same specs. The devices feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP wide primary sensor along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom. The front of the device houses a 10MP selfie camera. The cameras on the devices support multiple features such as Super HDR, Night Portrait mode, Optical Image Stabilisation and more.

Galaxy S22 is backed by a 3700mAh battery with a 25W charging support whereas the Galaxy S22+ comes with a larger 4500mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging technology. Both devices operate on Android 12 and OneUI 4.1 out of the box. Both smartphones are also IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications

The high-end smartphone of the series, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the first smartphone in the S series to feature S-pen. The ultra-model of the series comes with a larger 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate that can go as low as 1Hz. The device features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection on the front as well as on the rear side for the first time. Galaxy S22 Ultra offers a peak brightness of 1750nits. The smartphone is also powered by a 4nm processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a quadruple-camera setup headlined by a 108MP wide-angle camera. The secondary cameras on the device include a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and another 10MP telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom. The front of the device houses a massive 40MP selfie camera.

The internal storage options on the Galaxy S22 Ultra include 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. The device is backed by a powerful 5000mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging technology. The Ultra model as well runs on runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. Galaxy S22 Ultra also features an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Price and Availability of Galaxy S22 Series

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Pink Gold colour options from online and offline retail stores. However, the company is offering Cream, Graphite, Sky Blue and Violet colour options exclusively via Samsung’s official website. Galaxy S22 has a starting price of $799 and Galaxy S22+ starts at $999.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy colour options but the company is offering Graphite, Red and Sky-Blue colour options exclusively through its official website. The ultra-model of the series has a starting price tag of $1,199. All the devices are available for pre-booking from today which is February 9 and will go live on February 25.