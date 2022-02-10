Jio, Airtel and Vi 1.5GB Daily Data Plans Compared

The telcos of the country offer multiple daily data prepaid plans for their subscribers. With a majority of the population looking for economically suitable plans as well as plans that offer adequate data 1.5GB daily data plans from the operators are just apt. Mentioned below is a comparison between the 1.5GB daily data plans offered by the private telcos of the country – Jio, Airtel and Vi along with the pack details.

Reliance Jio

The leading telecom operator of the country, Reliance Jio offers multiple 1.5GB daily data plans. Jio offers a prepaid plan at a price tag of Rs 239 that provides 1.5GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days. The plan comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day along with access to a few Jio applications such as Jio Cinema, Jio TV and more.

The telco offers another mid-term prepaid plan with the same data benefits. Users can get the prepaid plan that costs Rs 479 and offers 1.5GB/day for a validity period of 56 days. The plan also comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day along with access to Jio applications.

Talking about a long-term prepaid plan with the same data benefits, Jio offers a daily data prepaid plan that provides 1.5GB/day for a validity period of 84 days at a price tag of Rs 666. The plan also comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. Moreover, the telco also offers a yearlong prepaid plan that provides 1.5GB/day for a validity period of 365 days at a cost of Rs 2,545. The year-long plan as well offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day.

Airtel

One of the key players of the telecom industry, Airtel, offers multiple 1.5GB daily data plans as well. Airtel offers a prepaid plan at a price tag of Rs 299 that provides 1.5GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days. The plan comes with unlimited voice calls and 100SMS/day along with access to mobile edition Amazon Prime Video free trial and a few other benefits.

The mid-term plan from the telco is identical to that of Jio when it comes to pricing. Airtel provides a prepaid plan that costs Rs 479 and offers 1.5GB/day for a validity period of 56 days. The plan also comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day along with access to mobile edition Amazon Prime Video free trial and a few other benefits.

Interestingly enough, Airtel offers two long-term plans with the same data benefits but doesn’t offer any yearlong plans. The telco offers a daily data prepaid plan that provides 1.5GB/day for a validity period of 77 days at a price tag of Rs 666. Airtel also provides another prepaid plan that provides 1.5GB/day for a validity period of 84 days at a cost of Rs 799. Both these plans as well offer unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day along with access to mobile edition Amazon Prime Video free trial and a few other benefits.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea or Vi offers several 1.5GB daily data prepaid plans for its subscribers with different validity periods. The short-term plan from the telco is similar to that of Airtel as it offers a prepaid plan at a price tag of Rs 299 that provides 1.5GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days. Vi also offers another 1.5GB/day plan at Rs 399 for a validity period of 42 days.

Next on the list is a mid-term plan from the telco which is also similar to that of Airtel. Vi provides a prepaid plan that costs Rs 479 and offers 1.5GB/day for a validity period of 56 days. Vi also provides another prepaid plan that provides 1.5GB/day for a validity period of 70 days at a cost of Rs 599.

Talking about long-term plans, Vi has multiple prepaid plans to offer. The first one is identical to that of Airtel as the telco offers a daily data prepaid plan that provides 1.5GB/day for a validity period of 77 days at a price tag of Rs 666. Vi also provides another prepaid plan that provides 1.5GB/day for a validity period of 84 days at a cost of Rs 799.

In addition to this, the telco offers two yearlong prepaid plans as well. Rs 2,899 and Rs 3,099 prepaid plans from Vi provide 1.5GB data for a validity period of 365 days. Rs 3,099 also comes with access to the Disney+ Hotstar subscription. All these plans from VI offer unlimited voice calls and 100SMS/day along with added benefits such as “Binge All Night”, Vi Movies and TV and Data Roll Over.