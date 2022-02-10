Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-Booking in India Starts for Rs 1999

Samsung has started the pre-booking or pre-reservation of the Galaxy S22 series for India. The South Korean giant on Tuesday launched three smartphones in the Galaxy S22 series, including the vanilla Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The company is accepting pre-reservation from the customers in India for Rs 1999. Pre-booking the Galaxy S22 series in India would bring users access to free stuff from Samsung, such as Galaxy SmartTag, and would also give them an option to get a 100% refund on cancellation.

How Do I Pre-Reserve Galaxy S22 Series in India?

Go to the official website of Samsung between 9:30 PM on February 9 and 11:59 PM on February 21, 2022. Then find the S22 series pre-booking page, which should be easy to discover and click on the Pre-reserve button.

Through the available options, pay Rs 1999 for the pre-booking. The confirmation of the pre-booking will arrive for you via an email and text message on your phone. This voucher basically would allow you to purchase the smartphone first when it is available for the market. Whenever you are purchasing any of the devices in the Galaxy S22 series, you can redeem the Rs 1999 voucher, which would reduce the final price of the device by the same amount.

You can also cancel the pre-reserve VIP pass for the Galaxy S22 series, upon which the company would refund the full amount to you without any problems. If you want to cancel the pre-booking, simply go into your Samsung account, then to orders, and then cancel.

The Galaxy S22 series has brought back the feeling of Note with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which now comes with its own S-Pen Stylus fit inside the device. The Indian pricing of the series is yet to come to light, but it should happen in a few days as the device becomes available for purchase.