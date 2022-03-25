Asus Chromebook C214 With Touch Screen, 360 Degree Flip Available for Rs 1999

Asus is offering its Chromebook C214, an affordable gadget meant to get students going with their education for just Rs 1,999 per month for a period of 12 months. The total cost of the Chromebook is only Rs 23,999. To make it more accessible for students, the company is offering its Premium Chromebook C214 for only Rs 1,999 per month to consumers via Flipkart. But this is not all that the users will get. There’s free cloud storage as well as over-the-top (OTT) subscriptions included. Know everything about the Chromebook and its additional benefits below.

Asus Chromebook C214 Specifications and Additional Benefits on Purchase

Asus Chromebook C214 comes with Touch Screen support and supports 360 degree Flip, has dual-cameras, with a long-lasting 50 Whr battery and a highly rugged military-grade body. It will be available at a very low monthly cost of Rs 1,999 only if the users choose to get it on EMI (Equal Monthly Instalments) available on credit and debit cards.

The Asus Chromebook C214 is powered by Google’s Chrome OS and will offer users access to millions of applications on the Google Play Store.

As mentioned above, there are additional benefits coupled with the purchase of Asus Chromebook C214. Users will get access to 100GB of Cloud Storage for a period of 12 months and YouTube Premium free for three months.

The additional benefits aren’t just restricted to the Asus Chromebook C214. More models, including Asus Chromebook C223, C423, C523, and CX1101, are included in this offer. All of these models will offer a ton of benefits to consumers on the purchase right now.

Students can definitely work with the Asus Chromebook C214 as it is an affordable deal and also brings in additional benefits. Other companies also offer Chromebooks in the same price range with multiple EMI options. If you want to take benefit of such offers, you can visit the respective websites of these companies or check out Flipkart and Amazon India.