Oppo A57 Could be Launched as Rebranded OnePlus Nord Smartphone

OnePlus has plans of launching multiple smartphones this year. The company has been focusing on expanding its affordable category namely ‘Nord’ devices portfolio across the globe. According to fresh developments, a new Nord device could be coming soon. This upcoming Nord device we are talking about could be the rebranded Oppo A57.

Note that Oppo A57 is also expected to launch soon in India. The device had already been launched in the Thailand market.

OnePlus Nord Device Which Could be the Rebranded Oppo A57

According to a Gizmochina report, a new OnePlus smartphone has been spotted in the FFC authority. The listing has revealed some key information about the device. As per the FCC documents, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone carries the model number – CPH2469. It is a 4G LTE device.

Further, the document reveals that Oppo is allowing OnePlus to market an Oppo device under its brand. The Oppo device that OnePlus is taking carries the model number CPH2387. For the unaware, the model number CPH2387 is for the Oppo A57 which recently launched in Thailand and is also making its way to India.

The OnePlus phone that is going to be the rebranded Oppo A57 is most likely to be a Nord smartphone and fall in the affordable category. Other details have not been revealed.

But it is safe to assume that the OnePlus device won’t be the exact copy of the Oppo device. OnePlus would definitely tweak the smartphone enough to make it look like its own. Further, there’s the OxygenOS which gives a different feel than that of the ColorOS on Oppo smartphones.

But on the hardware side of things, the OnePlus device might feature the exact same specifications as the Oppo A57. Since the device has been launched in Thailand already, we can know what to expect in terms of display, processor, camera, and battery.

This particular OnePlus smartphone in the making could be the most affordable device ever launched by the company.