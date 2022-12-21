New Govt Portal to Launch for Ensuring Quality Product Service

The Indian government is now working to launch a new portal which will contribute to the customers getting better quality product service. After-sales service is a very important element in any customer's journey. The government will list all the details of the after-sales service for different products, such as handsets and cars for customers in India. According to an ET report, a senior government official aware of the matter said that consumer goods, handset and car manufacturers, along with others, will have to give an after-sales service declaration on the website mandatorily. This would also include things such as the timeline for the service, locations of the service centers and availability of the spare parts of the products.

For example, when a car manufacturer launches a new car model in India, the car company would have to declare on the website for how long it would be providing the after-sales service for the particular model and how long the spare parts of the car would be available in the country. The report said that the website would go live in the next few weeks.

Govt Trying to Protect Consumer Rights

Companies making products in different categories for which customers require a lot of after-sales support, such as mobile phones/tablets, farming equipment, consumer durables, and automobiles (along with their equipment), have been included in the website. The website is an initiative from the government to ensure that the rights of consumers are well protected.

Because of a lack of a proper system, customers often had to pay more because of limited options to choose from. But this new website would contribute to helping consumers stay aware of the spare parts and their availability. The portal would take away the stress from the minds of the customers and give them the right to choose how they want to get their products fixed.