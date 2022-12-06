Truecaller Brings Government Directory Support in India to Help Citizens

Truecaller has just made it super easy for Indian citizens to contact government officials. The company has announced that it has launched an in-app digital government directory which will enable the citizens of India and the government to connect seamlessly. Users will now have access to thousands of verified contacts of government officials at their fingertips. It will ensure that users are not scammed by fraudsters impersonating government officials. Through the digital government directory, Indian users will get access to law enforcement agencies, helplines, embassies, hospitals, educational institutes and other key departments of around 23 states, including union territories.

One of the Biggest Scams in India Can Now be Prevented

Truecaller said that based on its interactions, one of the most pervasive scams on phones in India involves the impersonation of government officials. With the newly verified government directory, Truecaller will enable its over 240 million Indian users to stay safe from scams and also be able to connect with government officials seamlessly.

How Will Truecaller Show Verified Government Contacts?

Truecaller said that all the verified government contacts would have a green background on their contact image along with a blue tick. You can see an example of it in the image above. The caller identification application said that it is working with several departments to expand the directory and also looking to add contacts for officials working at the district and municipal levels in the next phase. The company said that it created a very simple process for any government agency to share information and get verified on the directory.

Pragya Misra, Director of Public Affairs at Truecaller, said, "Our attempt is to protect people from widespread impersonation of government officials leading to scams and frauds. We believe that with this feature, citizens can easily reach out to the right authorities when in need. This is a first of its kind digital directory of government numbers and we will keep improving on it based on user feedback."