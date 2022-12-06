Tushar Shroff Joins STL as Group Chief Financial Officer

STL, one of the leading digital network integrators, today announced Tushar Shroff's joining as Group Chief Financial Officer and an addition to its global leadership team. Tushar's experience and expertise will immensely contribute to STL's growth trajectory, said the company.

STL's Industry Ambitions:

The addition of Tushar comes at a time when STL is progressing towards its ambition of becoming one of the top three global players in the optical connectivity domain.

Excited about joining STL, Tushar commented: "There is strong global momentum around building digital infrastructure, especially 5G and Fibre to the Home networks. STL has been taking great strides to design and develop innovative optical solutions for global network creators. I am excited by STL's growth path and its purpose of Transforming billions of lives by connecting the world. I look forward to bolstering STL's strategy to deliver profitable growth and cement its position in the global market."

Commenting on Tushar's appointment, Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director, STL, said: "I warmly welcome Tushar to the STL family. I believe that his rich experience and expertise in capital structuring, treasury management, M&A, strategy and investor relations will enable our growth ambitions and deliver enhanced value for our customers and shareholders."

Tushar Shroff's Expertise Adds to the Growth Ambitions of STL

Tushar Shroff, a qualified Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant, has an experience of more than 28 years in the field of fundraising, capital structuring, mergers and acquisitions, treasury management, taxation, financial accounting and planning, investor relations and business partnering.

Before joining STL, Tushar Shroff worked for multinational organisations like ABB, ELSTER Metering, Piramal Healthcare, SCHOTT Glass, Zydus Cadila, and Intas Pharmaceuticals. During his career, Tushar, through various initiatives, has managed multi-billion dollar organisations and has played a vital role in building high-net-worth organisations. Tushar served as the Group CFO of Intas Pharmaceuticals, one of the leading Pharmaceutical companies in India, in his last assignment.