5G with Your iPhone: 5G Data Modes, Voice & Data and More

5G support is now rolling out for the iPhones in India with the iOS 16.2 stable update that Apple released recently. Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio customers holding iPhones in India can connect to the 5G networks. But experiencing 5G with an iPhone can be a slightly different experience for users than what it is with Android devices. Since 5G support is now added for the iPhones in India, it is important for the users to understand what different 5G data modes and more they will see on their devices and what they mean. Let's start with the different kinds of 5G icons that we can see on iPhones.

iPhones 5G Icons

You will primarily see the 5G icon on the status bar when your device is connected to the 5G network in India right now. However, iPhones can also display 5G+, 5G UC, and 5G UW icons on the status bar if the device is getting such a connection from the carriers. But it is unlikely that we will get to see 5G+ in India in the initial phase.

5G Options in iPhones

Apple said that the default 5G settings on your iPhones are optimised for battery life and data usage based on your data plan. But you can also change the 5G settings on your own if need be. Let's first look at the voice & data settings that you can change.

5G Voice & Data Settings

In the picture above, you can see three different 5G voice & data settings. The first is 5G Auto. 5G Auto enables smart data mode. Under this mode, iPhone keeps switching between LTE and 5G Auto if 5G speeds don't provide a noticeably better experience, saving battery life.

The second mode is 5G On. Under this mode, the device is connected to the 5G network as long as it is available. The third mode is LTE, which is just using the LTE network, even when 5G is available.

5G Data Mode

There are three data modes on 5G. The first one is - Allow More Data on 5G. This mode allows higher data-usage features for apps and system tasks. Apps such as FaceTime, Apple Music songs, Apple TV, and iOS updates over cellular and automatic iCloud backups will be able to utilise higher mobile data.

Note that with the Allow More Data on 5G setting, your iPhone can automatically use 5G over Wi-Fi when the Wi-Fi connection is slow or insecure. Third-party apps can also use more data through this mode.

The second mode is - Standard. This mode allows automatic updates and background tasks on the cellular network. It enables the iPhone to use standard quality settings for FaceTime and video. It is generally the default mode for iPhones. Then, there's the third one which is low data mode. It helps in reducing Wi-Fi and cellular data usage by pausing automatic updates and background tasks.

What if You Don't See 5G in the Status Bar?

In case you don't see 5G in the status bar, then the first thing you should do is confirm whether you are in the 5G coverage zone or not. Then, you should go to Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Options or Settings > Mobile Data > Mobile Data Options. See if there's 5G activated on your device. If not, switch it on. Then, turn on the Airplane Mode and again turn it off.

How to Active 5G for Jio and Airtel in iPhones?

If you have an iPhone from iPhone 12 series or later, you can use 5G on it. The first thing that you should do is update your phone to iOS 16.2. You can do that by going to Settings > General > Software Update and update to the latest iOS version.

Then, you should go to Settings > General and if prompted, follow the steps to update to the latest carrier settings. Note that enabling 5G for Jio and Airtel will be slightly different.

For Airtel, see that you go to Settings > Mobile Data > Mobile Data Options > Voice & Data and then select 5G Auto. For Jio, you have to follow the same steps, but you will have to also enable 5G Standalone under Voice & Data.

Also, you will have to turn off the low power mode from the battery settings on your iPhone.