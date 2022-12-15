Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Open Beta Starts Today

Nothing Phone 1, one of the most popular smartphones in 2022 for its unique design, is going to bring Android 13 open beta for its users today. Around two weeks back, the company's co-founder, Carl Pei, confirmed that the Android 13 close beta for the device is ongoing. Now, he has confirmed that starting today, users who have signed up for the Android 13 open beta of the smartphone will start getting it. But it will again be in a phased manner, and not everyone who signed up for it will get it right away. You can still go and sign up if you want to be a part of the Android 13 open beta for the Nothing Phone 1.

Pei had said that during the time of close beta, there were hardly any problems with the OS. However, fair feedback on it would only come once more, and more users experience it. Pei also said that the company is currently not focusing on bringing another phone for the users. Instead, Nothing first wants to deliver the best software experience with the Nothing Phone 1 to the users.

Nothing Phone 1: Price and Specifications

Nothing Phone 1 is currently selling on Flipkart in India for a starting price of Rs 27,499, and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can also get the Rs 33,499 priced variant which comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. You can also get a Rs 3000 instant discount if you make the purchase through an IDFC First credit card.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ powers the smartphone, a processor, meant for mid-range devices. Nothing chose this processor because the company wanted to deliver something very well optimised to the users, and it was possible with this chipset. The device has a Glyph interface at the back, which is what it is very famous for in the tech world.