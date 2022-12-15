5G to Boost Indian Telecom Industry by $12.5 Billion Every 3 Years: Deloitte-CII Report

5G has already been rolled out in India. The two telecom operators, including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, are now rolling out 5G at a rapid pace in several regions of the nation. Deloitte India and CII collaborated to release a new report titled - '5G - Enable, Elevate, and Emerge', which says that the Indian telecom industry is all set to grow by USD $12.5 billion every three years. 5G will accelerate the economic growth of India, resulting in increased job opportunities and connecting urban and rural populations. Several critical sectors, such as healthcare, energy, and agriculture, will grow with the presence of 5G.

Private 5G to Strengthen India's Start-Up Ecosystem

India has decided to allocate spectrum licenses to non-telecom companies as well. Enterprises can use the spectrum to set up their own captive private 5G networks. The private 5G would strengthen India's start-up ecosystem, enabling them to act as system integrators for enterprises and administer their 5G private networks. Deloitte expects that there will be a growth in private network requirements in Indian industries once the benefits of the shift to 5G are realised. It will result in solidifying the B2B enterprise business for the telcos.

Private Networks in Indian Industries

Peeyush Vaish, partner and telecom sector leader, Deloitte India, said, "With the right mindset and technological prowess, the Indian Telecommunication Industry can use 5G to accelerate economic growth and resilience in the country. 5G is also expected to empower organizations to act on rich datasets in real-time, offering unprecedented visibility, insights, and control over assets, products, and services. We also expect a surge in the requirement for private networks in Indian industries once they comprehend the benefits of shifting to 5G network.

While the current outlook for the Telecom sector looks stable, there is a need for telecom companies to revisit their strategies and keep pace with keep pace with new technologies and evolving marketplace.

Apart from commercial benefits, 5G can also work as a growth propeller for Industry 4.0 by facilitating use of Information and communication technology (ICT) across sectors like manufacturing, education, healthcare, agriculture, finance and others. This will not only transform businesses in India but also create value for the society at large."