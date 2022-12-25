Google Pixel users in India still can't experience 5G. It is also the case for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users. Both these smartphones were launched earlier this year and are in the premium price segment. Almost every device in that price segment, leaving a few such as the Motorola Razr 5, Asus ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 6 and more, support 5G network services. Apple has also enabled its Indian iPhone users to connect with the 5G networks of Airtel and Jio with the iOS 16.2 update. However, Pixel device users still have to wait for an OTA (over-the-air) update from Google that would enable the Pixel smartphones to support 5G.

It Has Been Almost 3 Months Since the 5G Launch in India

5G networks were launched in India back on October 1, 2022. PM Narendra Modi announced the launch of 5G at the India Mobile Congress 2022. While the commercial network services from Airtel were announced a few days after the announcement from PM Modi, it has still been close to 3 months since 5G was launched.

Even after all this time, Google Pixel users can't use 5G on their smartphones. Almost every OEM (original equipment manufacturer) has enabled its devices to support Airtel's 5G. Jio is deploying 5G SA (standalone), and thus, not every smartphone at the moment supports its 5G networks. OnePlus, has, however, confirmed that all its devices would be able to support 5G from Jio. Note that only the OnePlus devices which have a chipset with a 5G modem would be able to connect to 5G networks.

Airtel's 5G network services have been launched in over 19 cities in India. Jio has also reached several cities with its 5G beta services for mobile users. The telcos are not charging anything extra from their 4G subscribers to use 5G in India at the moment. However, Jio's 5G beta is only for invited users, while Airtel's 5G is a commercial deployment meant for everyone.