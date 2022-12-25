These Most Intriguing OTT Shows Are Heading Your Way in 2023

OTT platform has quickly become the go-to source for entertainment globally. As India prepares to ring in the New Year, we look at the most anticipated over-the-top (OTT) programs to keep an eye on in 2023:

1. Gandhi

This epic biopic of "Gandhi" is based on the novels "Gandhi Before India" and "Gandhi The Years That Changed The World," both written by renowned historian Ramachandra Guha. The content studio has begun production on its most ambitious series, which will use Mahatma Gandhi as its main subject to vividly depict the years leading up to Indian Independence. The multi-season show will be narrated in an international-level production for global audiences and will be shot extensively in India, London, and South Africa. It will be hosted by Pratik Gandhi and directed by Hansal Mehta.

2. Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

The second instalment of this Applause Entertainment franchise, "Scam 2003," follows the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, a fruit vendor born in Khanapur in Karnataka, and his journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of the most ingenious scams in India. While Scam 1992 broke the internet and won a clean sweep of 12 trophies at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2021, "Scam 2003" also broke the internet. The series, which is being directed by Tushar Hiranandani with Hansal Mehta serving as showrunner, looks to be as intriguing as its predecessor.

3. Mirzapur Season 3

Guddu Bhaiya and Kaleen Bhaiya are going to fight once more in the third season of Mirzapur. The third episode of the critically praised series from Excel Entertainment, which has already sparked a lot of debate since its introduction, chronicles the life of a wealthy family in modern-day Mumbai and their connections with the criminal underworld.

4. Made in Heaven 2

Made in Heaven 2 by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby is planned to release on OTT next year. The upcoming "Made in Heaven 2" season is set against the backdrop of opulent Indian weddings and stars Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalki Koechlin, and Jim Sarbh, among others; a ship will purportedly set off for international waters. The series offers a glimpse inside the grandiose and opulent weddings of the rich and famous, but it also shows the true nature of their relationships with one another as well as their inner problems.