Proximus Launches 10 Gbps Ultra Fiber Services

Proximus, a major telecommunications player in Belgian, has announced the launch of its Ultra Fiber services. Proximus says its Ultra Fiber services are the fastest in Belgium and is inviting customers to experience its 10 Gbps fiber technology. Proximus is gradually rolling out Fiber in Belgium and says it will allow customers to enjoy incredible performance with a stable connection.

Proximus 10 Gbps Ultra Fiber Services

In what it calls the Fastest internet in the country, Proximus Ultra Fiber services are currently available in Brussels, Antwerp, Namur, Ghent and Liege. Ultra Fiber services, powered by 10 Gbps technology, offer speeds of up to 8.5 Gbps download and 1 Gbps upload to users. As a result, Proximus says the whole family can enjoy an ultra-stable connection on all devices anywhere in the home, no matter how many devices or people are connected.

Ultra Fiber Download and Upload Speeds

Proximus explains the speeds using a download and upload example, where it takes 9.4 seconds to download a 10GB file and 1 min 20 seconds to upload a 10GB file on its Ultra Fast Fiber Services.

Free Installation

Proximus says fiber connection installation is completely free for every Flex Fibre pack activation, whether it is a Proximus customer or not. However, if the customer chooses a different fiber product, such as Internet Fiber only, installation costs of 59 Euros will be charged in case of a new installation.

Proximus says its 10 Gbps network, which is 50x faster than the average download speed today in Belgium, will cover entire Belgium by the summer for fiber-connected homes.

Proximus Q4 2022 Fiber Performance

Proximus says its Gigabit Fiber network in Belgium has now reached over 21% of Belgian premises. The company has onboarded over 250,000 fiber customers on its fiber network as of December 2022. Proximus's 10 Gbps Fiber product - Ultra Fiber, currently available in 5 cities, will be progressively rolled out nationwide by summertime. Overall Proximus increased its fiber footprint to 1,282,000 premises, representing coverage of over 21% of Belgium.