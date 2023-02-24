Jio TV and ZEEL Renew Content Partnership Deal for 2 More Years

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Highlights

Jio TV

Jio TV and ZEEL (Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited) have renewed their content partnership deal for two more years. The deal would see ZEEL's suite of over 60 SD and HD channels continue to be available for Jio TV users on the app. Jio TV is a live TV app owned by Jio Platforms, and it is offered at no additional cost to Reliance Jio's mobile services subscribers. Inside the Jio TV app, users can watch live TV if they have an active internet connection. Several broadcasters are a part of Jio TV's offerings, and ZEEL is just one of them.

Read More - OTT Communication Apps Such as WhatsApp and Telegram to Face Regulation

It is worth noting that ZEEL also has another partnership with Jio. JioFiber, which is Reliance Jio's fiber internet service, had partnered with ZEEL to bundle its OTT offering ZEE5 to its subscribers with select broadband plans. That deal is also up for renewal later this year. The development has been shared by ET in a recent report which said that ZEEL had stated a healthy rise in domestic digital subscription revenues on account of the increased reach of ZEE5 in FY22.

The renewal of the content partnership between Jio TV and ZEEL is important to subscribers of the telco who used to watch ZEE-owned channels on the live TV app.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Videos

Recent Comments

