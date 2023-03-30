Will Offering Free 5G Really Push Consumers to Pay for it Someday

5G is going to change the world by revolutionising the way everything connects with each other. But the issue with 5G is it might not be very relevant for consumers, at least at this point in time. Paying for 5G right now for using mobile data and voice calling would be like getting a Ferrari just to go 100 metres far to purchase vegetables - it doesn't make sense at all. You don't need a Ferrari to travel 100 metres, you can just walk. But what if you got a Ferrari for a significant period of time at no cost at all? It would make you a very happy man or a woman, of course.

However, the question is, when you have to return the Ferrari one day, and you have been too used to its comfort and power, would you spend money to purchase it even when you don't need it? The answer is most likely no if the need for it is still to travel 100 metres. Yes, if the distance were much greater and you had any other important reason for needing it, then maybe you might get the car!

The same is the case with 5G, I believe. Even if it is offered for free right now, if there are no relevant use cases, why would anyone pay for it? Enterprises would pounce on the opportunity to get the help of 5G to improve operations, but a regular mobile consumer like you and me won't probably pay extra for 5G when you have got access to decent 4G.

Read More - Will 5G Era in India See Another Private Telecom Operator Emerging

The telecom operators need to partner with tech companies and other ecosystem players to develop relevant use cases for 5G. Otherwise, the fastest 5G rollout in India won't amount to much in the long run. At the same time, I have no doubt that 5G is the definite future. It is what we are shifting to sooner or later. But the telcos and the telecom industry would want that to happen sooner, given the size of investments they are making to bring Indians 5G.

Currently, users in India are adopting 5G at a rapid pace just because it is free. As more 5G devices come into the market and more users upgrade, the 5G subscription numbers are going to go up. But the real test of 5G uptake would begin when the telcos start charging money for it. More than 500 cities in India have 5G now. Until the time telcos have rolled out 5G in every part of the country, they are unlikely to charge anything for it.

Looking at the tech ecosystem today, I don't think consumers would be too excited to pay for 5G, even if they are used to it. This is because there's no real need for it for them. Consumers would rather go for a fiber broadband connection. 5G speeds are only relevant for people who work on the move today. Otherwise, there's nothing a fiber broadband connection can't do for you when it comes to getting access to fast internet speeds.