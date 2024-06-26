Verizon Unveils Network in a Box Prototype: Portable Private Network for Events



American cellular operator Verizon has unveiled its "Network in a Box" portable private network offering. The company said the prototype solution delivers secure, reliable private connectivity for critical communications needed in operations, security, event production, and fan experiences at stadiums or other venues where a permanent private network is unavailable.

Applications and Deployments

The solution can support up to 50 cellular radios, utilise shared or licensed spectrum, and connect through in-venue or on-premise fiber connections to provide private cellular connectivity, Verizon said.

Recently deployed at the UFL Championship game at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri, and destined for international venues such as Sao Paulo, London, and Munich, Verizon's portable network solution supports real-time on-field communications, sideline technologies, and broadcast needs.

This includes powering sideline tablets, live-streaming activities, and coach-to-coach communications without interference from public data traffic.

Key Features and Benefits

Verizon emphasises that beyond sporting events, the solution offers the necessary security, reliability, and capacity for front-office operations, stage crews organising concerts, security personnel managing parades, or production crews broadcasting from remote, temporary sets.

"This prototype solution has already successfully supported a number of live events with more on the horizon. The intrinsic value in this solution is that it can be deployed in any number of scenarios where the capabilities of a private network are needed such as one-time parade routes, mobile production environments, mobile sporting events, outdoor concert venues and more," Verizon said.