Samsung One UI 2.1: Supported Devices and Key Features Revealed

Highlights Users can click one picture with multiple lenses at the same time now

One UI 2.1 can also extend the Bluetooth connection with your friend without disconnecting yours

Quick Share to be available in S10 and Note 10 after the update

Samsung One UI 2.1 is out for the Galaxy S10 users now. The update has brought a lot of changes in the way a user interacts with his/her device. One of the top features that you will get after the update is Quick Share. It was initially only available on Samsung Galaxy S20, but now, the S10 and Note 10 users can take benefits of this feature as well. You can very conveniently and quickly share content with your friends and family. With Quick Share, you can directly share multiple files with multiple people who are near you. Another Feature that you are going to love about this update is Music Share. Now onwards, you don’t have to disconnect your device to an already paired Bluetooth system so that someone else can connect to it, you can just extend your connection to your friend and play music in turns. Besides, One UI 2.1 also brings several other changes to the camera app and also brings new display features.

Samsung One UI 2.1 Has Brought Major Camera Upgrades

Camera zoom option has taken the game of capturing images from a long-distance to another level. You can click pictures using the True Zoom feature on your Galaxy device and capture detailed images of your subject. Also, whenever you crop the photos now, the detailing won’t be lost, and the quality will still be intact. There is yet another camera feature called Single Take. With Single Take, one-click for a picture will use multiple lenses all at the same time to provide you with different types of images for a single moment. Then there is night mode as well, which will enable you to click awesome pictures at night or relatively dark environments. Also, there are some cool settings brought to the shutter button of the camera.

Display Settings Will Become More Convenient

The new dark mode is going to be loved by a lot of users. It comes built-in with the Galaxy S20 and also helps in improving the battery life of your device. You can switch between dark mode and light mode instantly with the help of a toggle in the quick settings menu. One thing you might not have known is that you can also apply dark mode to your wallpapers as well now. Other features which are getting updates or coming for the first time in the devices are – AR Zone, Smart Selfie Angle, Live Caption, Screen Zoom, Screen Mode, Pro Video Mode, Quick Crop, Clean View, My Filters, Selfie Tone, AR Emoji.

Samsung One UI 2.1 Supported Devices

All of the Samsung Galaxy S20 variants and Galaxy Z Flip are already running in the One UI 2.1. The new update will support the following devices:

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy Note 10+5G

Galaxy Note 10+

Galaxy Note 10 5G

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Note 9

Galaxy S9+

Galaxy S9

For some of these devices, the update has already been rolled out, and for some of them, it will come in the near future. Keep checking the update section of your device if you hold any of the above-mentioned devices.