Alexa on Dish SMRT Kit Now Available in Hindi

Dish TV, one of the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators in India on Thursday said that the Alexa voice assistant on its Dish SMRT Kit would now respond to Hindi commands. The DTH operator highlighted that the users can use the voice commands and ask Alexa to change its language to Hindi. The Dish SMRT Kit is a smart dongle with built-in Alexa voice assistant. It has to be noted that Amazon in September announced that Alexa would support Hindi commands with the company initially enabling the feature on Amazon Echo devices and select third party devices.

Alexa Now Responds to Hindi Commands on Dish SMRT Kit

The Dish SMRT Kit users can interact with Alexa in Hindi with a range of commands to control music and receive select news, sports and weather updates. The users can also interact with Alexa in Hindi to control smart home devices or receive updates on the Amazon order.

Additionally, the Dish SMRT Kit users can interact with Alexa in Hindi to select and change channels.

Alexa can also help users interacting in Hindi to set a timer, alarm or remainder. However, Amazon on its support page highlights that some capabilities of Alexa may be restricted when users interact with Alexa in Hindi. Amazon said that the users return to regular “Alexa Experience” by switching back to English.

Dish SMRT Kit Available for Rs 1199

The Dish SMRT Kit is currently priced at Rs 1199 with the DTH operator charging an additional Rs 49 from users for the access to AppZone. Dish TV highlights that the AppZone provides access to over-the-top (OTT) content from Zee5, ALT Balaji, Watcho, SonyLiv, Hungama and Voot. Crucially, Dish TV said that the Dish SMRT Kit is available to users in select cities and pin codes. The operator is currently providing three month free access to AppZone as part of the launch offer with Dish TV charging Rs 49 from the users from the fourth month.