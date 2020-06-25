Alexa on Dish SMRT Kit Now Available in Hindi

The Dish SMRT Kit users can interact with Alexa in Hindi to change channels and control other smart home devices.

By June 25th, 2020 AT 12:28 PM
  • dishTV
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    dish-smrt-kit-stick

    Dish TV, one of the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators in India on Thursday said that the Alexa voice assistant on its Dish SMRT Kit would now respond to Hindi commands. The DTH operator highlighted that the users can use the voice commands and ask Alexa to change its language to Hindi. The Dish SMRT Kit is a smart dongle with built-in Alexa voice assistant. It has to be noted that Amazon in September announced that Alexa would support Hindi commands with the company initially enabling the feature on Amazon Echo devices and select third party devices.

    Alexa Now Responds to Hindi Commands on Dish SMRT Kit

    The Dish SMRT Kit users can interact with Alexa in Hindi with a range of commands to control music and receive select news, sports and weather updates. The users can also interact with Alexa in Hindi to control smart home devices or receive updates on the Amazon order.

    Additionally, the Dish SMRT Kit users can interact with Alexa in Hindi to select and change channels.

    Alexa can also help users interacting in Hindi to set a timer, alarm or remainder. However, Amazon on its support page highlights that some capabilities of Alexa may be restricted when users interact with Alexa in Hindi. Amazon said that the users return to regular “Alexa Experience” by switching back to English.

    Dish SMRT Kit Available for Rs 1199

    The Dish SMRT Kit is currently priced at Rs 1199 with the DTH operator charging an additional Rs 49 from users for the access to AppZone. Dish TV highlights that the AppZone provides access to over-the-top (OTT) content from Zee5, ALT Balaji, Watcho, SonyLiv, Hungama and Voot. Crucially, Dish TV said that the Dish SMRT Kit is available to users in select cities and pin codes. The operator is currently providing three month free access to AppZone as part of the launch offer with Dish TV charging Rs 49 from the users from the fourth month.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Born in India, Yogesh loves to travel and has lived in multiple countries including New Zealand and Canada. His bylines can be found on various newspapers and blogs throughout the world, including Vancouver Sun, Surrey Now-Leader, Daily Hive , Investing News Network and Rach F1.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Alexa on Dish SMRT Kit Now Available in Hindi

    Dish TV, one of the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators in India on Thursday said that the Alexa voice assistant on...

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio to Play a Key Role in 5G Development: Mukesh Ambani

    Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), in its annual report, said Reliance Jio’s network assets will play a key role in the...

    module-4-img

    BSNL ‘5 pe 6’ Offer Extended Again Till June 30

    Government-owned telco, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) brings its customers tons of benefits and offers. One of its offers ‘5...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Readies for Lte-Based Drone Trials With Zomato

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Mi 10 Receives First MIUI 11 Update, Finally Gets NavlC Support

    module-4-img

    OnePlus Promises New, More Affordable Smartphone Series

    module-4-img

    Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio Increase Network Security to Control Cyberattacks