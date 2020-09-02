Poco M2 India Launch Set for September 8

After launching the Poco M2 Pro in India back in July this year, Poco is all set to introduce its younger sibling, the Poco M2 on September 8. The announcement of the Poco M2’s arrival is confirmed officially on Twitter by C Manmohan, General Manager at Poco India. There are no details available regarding the Poco M2, but the landing page on Flipkart confirms the handset will have a teardrop notch display. It seems like the Poco M2 will be priced below Rs 10,000, marking the company’s entry into the budget segment. Besides, we can also expect Poco to announce the launch date of Poco X3 on September 8 during the Poco M2’s launch.

Poco M2: What to Expect?

The Poco M2 Pro just went on open sale in the country and we are already looking at the Poco M2. Going by the features highlighted on Flipkart, the Poco M2 will feature a massive display with a teardrop notch and noticeable bezels all around it. Poco is also teasing the handset to deliver better performance and it might come with more RAM. The phone also seems to have a big battery cell too.

So far, we haven’t seen the Poco M2 visiting any benchmark website or any certification website. The launch date announcement came as a surprise as Poco fans were eagerly waiting for the launch date of Poco X3.

Back in June, we have reported that a mysterious Poco smartphone with model number- M2004J19I was spotted on a certification website. It was interesting to note that the M2004J19I model number belongs to Xiaomi’s Redmi 9 which arrived in India as Redmi 9 Prime last month.

Going by the presence of teardrop notch, there might be a possibility that the upcoming Poco M2 will be a rebranded Xiaomi Redmi 9 aka Redmi 9 Prime for the budget segment. The Redmi 9 Prime is retailing in India for Rs 9,999 and it will be interesting to see how Poco undercuts Xiaomi this time around.