Rs 999 Broadband Plan from JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber Compared



Both JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber have become two of the most popular broadband service providers in the country. Reliance Jio offers a lot of benefits with its plans which are on the expensive end and it is the same with Airtel Xstream Fiber plans. While there is a bigger range of options to select from when looking at the JioFiber plans, Airtel Xstream Fiber plans offer really valuable services too. Both companies offer different plans at different prices. Yet, there are three plans of the same pricing under offering from both the broadband service providers. These plans are of Rs 999, Rs 1,499, and Rs 3,999. Today we are going to look at the Rs 999 plan from both the service providers and compare them to see which one is better.

JioFiber Rs 999 Broadband Plan

The Rs 999 plan is the third most expensive plan under the listing of JioFiber. Name of this plan is ‘Gold’. This plan offers customers a 150 Mbps internet speed. One thing to note is that both the download and upload speed is symmetrical. With GST added, the total price will become Rs 1,178 for you. It has a validity of 30 days. The customer gets unlimited data. But as we reported earlier, the unlimited data from JioFiber still has a FUP limit of 3.3TB data per month.

Along with this, you get free voice calling benefit which comes without a FUP limit. Coming to the OTT benefits of the broadband plan, the customer is eligible to get Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5 Premium, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, Voot, ALTBalaji, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, JioCinema, and JioSaavn.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 999 Broadband Plan

Airtel Xstream Fiber also provides a Rs 999 plan and it is the second most expensive plan from the internet service provider. Name of this plan is ‘Entertainment’. It comes with 200 Mbps speed and the speed is symmetrical for both downloading and uploading. With GST, the cost of the plan becomes the same as of JioFiber’s – Rs 1,178.

But with Airtel Xstream Fiber, you get an extra 50 Mbps speed for the same price. However, there is no unlimited data. The plan originally comes with 300GB monthly FUP data. If he/she wants unlimited data, they need to pay Rs 299 on top of the price of the plan. But with Jio, the customer gets unlimited data (3.3TB) without paying anything extra. In some cities like Hyderabad and Vijayawada, Airtel is providing unlimited data with the Rs 999 broadband plan.

As for the OTT benefits, there is a one-year subscription of Amazon Prime Video and Airtel Xstream Premium included. With that, there is also a one-year subscription of Shaw Academy along with other Airtel Thanks benefits. Overall, if you can do with 300GB data for a month, Airtel seems like a better option but if you want unlimited data then go with the JioFiber Rs 999 plan.