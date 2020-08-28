Xiaomi Redmi 9A India Launch Set for September 2

At the virtual launch event of Redmi 9, Xiaomi teased that it will soon launch another smartphone in the country. And just a day after the Redmi 9’s launch, the Chinese company started teasing the launch of Redmi 9A. The Xiaomi Redmi 9A aka ‘Desh ka Smartphone’ will launch on September 2. To recall, the Redmi 9A was launched alongside the Redmi 9C in global markets back in June this year. While the Redmi 9C reached India as the Redmi 9, the Redmi 9A is arriving with the same moniker. The Redmi 9A will be replacing the Redmi 8A Dual in the country which is currently retailing at a starting price of Rs 7,499 for the base variant.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A: Specifications We Know

The Redmi 9A boasts similar specs as the Redmi 9 that was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8,999. But there are some noticeable changes. The Redmi 9A rocks a 6.53-inch HD+ display to the front along with a teardrop notch. Underneath, it has the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

Cameras on the Redmi 9A include a single 13MP shooter on the back and a 5MP selfie camera is present on the front. It is slightly disappointing to see Xiaomi adding just a single rear camera on the Redmi 9A because the Redmi 8A Dual has a dual-camera setup. The phone might boot MIUI 12 out of the box, similar to the Redmi 9. It also packs a 5000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A: Expected Price in India

The Redmi 9A’s Indian variant will likely feature similar specifications as the global variant. And the price of the smartphone could start at the same Rs 7,499. However, we might see Xiaomi going aggressive this time around as the phone has some tradeoffs like Micro USB port, single rear camera and lack of fast charging when compared to the Redmi 8A Dual. If the company achieves a price tag of Rs 6,999 during these tough times, it will be impressive and can have a major impact during the upcoming festive season.