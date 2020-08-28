Realme 7 and 7 Pro Complete Spec-Sheet Leaked Online: What You Need to Know

Realme will be launching the Realme 7 series in India on September 3. The Realme 7 series will have two phones- the standard Realme 7 and the premium Realme 7 Pro. It was in March this year Realme launched the Realme 6 series of phones and the company is already gearing up for the release of 7 series. Ahead of the launch, complete specifications of both the Realme 7 and 7 Pro have leaked online. The Realme 7 could be the first phone in India to feature MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, whereas the 7 Pro is said to offer the same Snapdragon 720G chipset like the Realme 6 Pro. Continue reading to know more about the leaked specifications of the Realme 7 series in detail.

Realme 7: Helio G95, 5000mAh Battery and 30W Charging Support

The leaked information coming from tipster Mukul Sharma suggests the Realme 7 will be a minor upgrade over the Realme 6. The handset could offer a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole to the front. There will be 120Hz touch sampling rate as well. The handset is rumoured to ship with MediaTek’s unannounced Helio G95 chipset, which will be an upgrade to the Helio G90T that was used on the Realme 6 and 6i smartphones. It might arrive in two variants- 6GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB. And yes, the fingerprint scanner will be located to the right side itself.

Cameras on the Realme 7 could include a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2MP B&W Portrait and a 2MP macro sensor. To the front, we will have a 16MP shooter. The rear camera is said to offer 4K video recording at 30fps. Lastly, the Realme 7 will have a 5000mAh battery along with 30W fast charging support.

Realme 7 Pro: 65W Fast Charger and Snapdragon 720G in Tow

The Realme 7 Pro will be bringing the 65W fast charging feature to the mid-range segment, as the company has teased it already. The handset might sport a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen and we may not see any high refresh rate this time around. Maybe Realme is looking to reduce the cost, but again, these are not the official specs so take this news with a pinch of salt.

It will make use of the same Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Camera setup will be similar to Realme 7- 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2MP B&W sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. Also, the company seems to be removing the dual selfie camera setup from the Realme 6 Pro as the leaks point out towards a single 32MP selfie camera on the 7 Pro.

Another addition to the Realme 7 Pro would be the stereo speaker setup. It will be interesting to see how Realme prices the 7 series of phones.