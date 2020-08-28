Best Android TV Sticks in India You Can Choose for Under Rs 5,000

Android TVs have become very popular. There are various ways people can get the experience of Android TVs if they don’t own one. One is to buy a Set-Top Box which is powered by Android. Another is to get an Android TV stick which can be connected with your TV. One great thing about the Android TV stick is that you can carry it with you wherever you go. It is small and very light in weight. However, you can’t just carry your Set-Top Box everywhere you go. Some of the best Android TV sticks that you will find in the market today are – Mi TV Stick, MarQ by Flipkart, and Airtel Xstream TV Stick. Let’s take a look at all of them individually.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick

Xiaomi offers an Android TV stick called Mi TV Stick. It runs on the latest Android TV 9. You can make good use of features such as voice search and even cast your smartphone into the TV with the help of in-built Chromecast in the Mi TV Stick. It is very easy to connect, Xiaomi claims that a person can do it in about 30 seconds. You can stream your content in full HD, up to 1080p. There are thousands of OTT apps that you can access with the help of this Android TV stick. There is also the support of Dolby Audio and DTS Digital for the better sound experience. The Android TV stick is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor. Inside the box, you get the Android TV stick, a USB cable, a power adopter, and a remote. You can purchase the Mi TV Stick from Amazon or the official website of Mi for Rs 2,799.

MarQ by Flipkart

MarQ by Flipkart is also an interesting option if you are going for an Android TV stick. You can get it from Flipkart of course and it is priced at Rs 3,499. You can access over 10,000+ apps with the Android Play Store. The stick runs on Android TV 9. You can make use of the Google Assistant and use your voice to navigate through your favourite shows. There is in-built Chromecast as well which allows you to cast your smartphone into the TV. There is a 1-year domestic warranty on the product along with 7 days replacement policy. You will get a small Android TV box, remote, USB Charging cable, IR Blaster cable, 2 battery, and a Power adopter.

Airtel Xstream TV Stick

Airtel Xstream TV Stick is one of the most popular Android TV sticks in the market at the moment. It can be bought for a price of Rs 3,999 which is the most expensive amongst the three mentioned here. The remote which you get in the box is capable of picking voice commands. You will be able to watch or stream your favourite shows in HD quality. There is also in-built Chromecast so you can cast your smartphone into the TV. It runs on the latest Android TV 9. You can purchase it from Flipkart or through the official website of Airtel.