Tata Sky Adds DD Port Blair, Jai Maharashtra Makes its Return

Tata Sky is offering the first Andaman and Nicobar Islands specific DTH channel — DD Port Blair. Along with that, India’s leading DTH operator has also added ‘Jai Maharashtra’ back to its offerings. Just a few days back, Tata Sky added two new channels – News India 24×7 and Filamchi. News India 24×7 is available for everyone without any cost since it is an FTA (free to air) channel and Filamchi is a paid-for Bhojpuri movies channel. Now, customers of the DTH operator in Andaman and Nicobar Islands are going to get the service of a new channel called DD Port Blair.

DD Port Blair from Tata Sky

DD Port Blair is the first specific DTH channel for the region of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Tata Sky is going to air content on this channel for only three hours a day. The timing of the airing of shows is from 4 PM to 7 PM. Customers of the DTH operator living in Andaman and Nicobar Islands can access the content from this channel at channel number 1994. Along with that, there will be no airing of shows on Saturday and Sunday, only Monday to Friday.

DD Port Blair from Tata Sky will offer educational content on the first hour (4-5 PM) and the name of the show which will air at this time will be called ‘DD Classroom’. After this, for the next hour (5-6 PM), an entertainment program will run. Then from 6-6:30 PM, Dweep Darpan News will air and then for the last half an hour (6:30-7 PM) another entertainment program will be aired. Tata Sky has more than 20,000 subscribers in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the addition of DD Port Blair is going to make a lot of people happy.

Tata Sky has also brought back the ‘Jai Maharashtra’ channel to its offerings. Customers can access this channel at channel number 1224. Jai Maharashtra is a Marathi news channel which focuses on bringing the latest happenings and affairs in the state of Maharashtra to the people watching it. Earlier, it was discontinued for some reason by the DTH operator, but now it has been brought back to the offerings.