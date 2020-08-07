Best Android TV Set-Top Boxes in the Market You Can Choose From

Watching TV is not the same experience as two years back. People watch a lot less Live TV than they watch OTT content. It makes sense as well, OTT platforms have made it very convenient for the user to stream their favourite shows on-demand. Set-Top Boxes have evolved as well. The place for traditional Set-Top Box is being replaced by the Android TV Set-Top Boxes. These Set-Top Boxes not only allow you to watch your favourite OTT content on-demand but also facilitate Live TV. Let’s take a look at some of the best Android STBs you can choose from.

Tata Sky Binge+

Tata Sky Binge+ is an Android TV STB from Tata Sky priced at Rs 3,999. On purchase, you get a free six-month subscription to Binge service. Binge service brings you subscriptions to some of the major OTT platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5 Premium, and more under one bundle. Along with that, you get three months of free Amazon Prime Video at absolutely no extra cost. There is a remote which you can use to navigate through different features of the Binge+ STB. It is 4K enabled so you can stream at great qualities as well. With the in-built Chromecast, you can also mirror your smartphone onto your TV.

Airtel Xstream Box

Airtel Xstream Box is an Android STB from Airtel priced at Rs 3,999. With the purchase of this STB, you will get a free subscription to Airtel Xstream app which houses 10,000+ movies, series, and ZEE5 Premium subscription for three months. It runs on Android TV 9 Pie. One of the noteworthy features about this Android STB is that a user can turn his/her smartphone into a remote for controlling the STB. There is built-in Chromecast and search with Google Assistant is facilitated as well.

ACT Stream TV 4K

ACT Stream TV 4K is an Android STB from ACT. It also allows the user to watch all their favourite OTT content at go. It also runs on Android TV 9 like the rest of the STBs mentioned above. A user can stream content even in 4K quality from the STB but for that, a fast and stable internet connection is required. There are 3,000+ apps a user can download from the Play Store. For better sound experience, the ACT Stream TV 4K comes with the support for Dolby Audio. Google Assistant is also facilitated for making voice commands. It is available for a price of Rs 4,499. But ACT Fibernet users can get the STB for a refundable deposit of Rs 1,500 only. There is support for Live TV channels available from the internet as well.

Mi Box 4K

Mi Box 4K is an Android STB from Mi. It is priced at Rs 3,499 and is cheaper than any of the Android STBs mentioned above. It runs on Android TV 9. There is an in-built Chromecast. Users can stream content even in 4K quality with a good internet connection. Google Assistant is there to take voice commands. The Android STB avails all the OTT content platform apps along with other Android TV apps which the user can download from the Play Store.