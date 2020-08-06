Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C with Longer Battery Life and LED Indicator Launched in India at Rs 999

Xiaomi is not only amongst the biggest smartphone companies in India at the moment, but also it has entered into various lifestyle segments. Last year, the company dived into the men’s grooming category and received a great response from its customers. Now, as an addition, Xiaomi has launched its new trimmer in India, which is the Mi Beard Trimmer 1C. The newly launched Mi Beard Trimmer 1C is a one-stop solution to a variety of grooming challenges. The trimmer comes with a long-lasting battery and self-sharpening blades. Raghu Reddy, who is the Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India stated that the new offering by Xiaomi would appeal the existing Mi fans and all the new customers across India.

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C: Features and Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C is lighter and thinner in design with a perfect grip at every stroke which would trim completely at difficult areas. The trimmer features self-sharpening blades which Xiaomi claims will ensure longer blade life. Mi Beard Trimmer 1C also comes with a long-lasting battery which is touted to run for 60 minutes on a single charge. The battery of the trimmer can be fully charged in just 2 hours which is nearly 80% less time to charge than other products in the segment. Xiaomi has also featured a LED indicator in the trimmer which shows the battery status when the trimmer is turned on. Apart from this, Mi Beard Trimmer 1C also allows removable blade head which can be cleaned using a brush. Lastly, the product comes with a warranty of 1 year.

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C: Pricing and Availability

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C is priced at just Rs 999. Originally the trimmer is priced at Rs 1,199, but the company is offering a discounted price to its customers. As of availability, the first sale of Mi Beard Trimmer 1C will start from today from 4.00 PM on Flipkart and official website of Xiaomi. The trimmer will be available across Mi Homes, Mi Studios and retails outlets of Xioami soon.