Xiaomi Redmi 9 With 5000mAh Battery and Helio G35 SoC Launched, Prices Start at Rs 8,999

Expanding its Redmi lineup in India, Xiaomi today announced the ‘Redmi 9.’ The Xiaomi Redmi 9 comes as a successor to the Redmi 8 that was launched eight months ago in the country. The Redmi 9 also comes on time for the upcoming festival season and it might soon follow with the Redmi 9A as well. Coming into today’s launch, Xiaomi stated the Redmi 9 packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage as the base, and it is also said to be a ‘Multitask King.’ The Chinese company also confirmed that it sold 8.5 million units of Redmi 8 globally since Q2 2020, which is impressive.
Xiaomi Redmi 9: Specifications and Features
With the Xiaomi Redmi 9, the company is introduction ‘Aura Edge Design’ with a refreshed design, grippy back and the rear panel does not attract any fingerprints. There’s a fingerprint scanner on the rear side as well. The phone comes in three colour options- Sky Blue, Sporty Orange and Carbon Black. The phone sports a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio.
Performance-wise, the Redmi 9 comes with MediaTek Helio G35 chipset which is built on 12nm process. The octa-core chipset also comes with HyperEngine Game Technology. As noted, the Redmi 9 comes with 4GB of RAM as the base, similar to the Redmi 8. The phone comes in two configurations: 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB. There’s a microSD card slot as well for storage expansion up to 128GB.
And yes, the Redmi 9 is the first phone to ship with MIUI 12 based on Android 10 out of the box. Similar to other Redmi devices launched in 2020, the Redmi 9 also sports a 5000mAh battery.
Moving onto the cameras, the Redmi 9 rocks a dual-camera setup on the back. There’s a primary 13MP sensor with AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode and even Pro Mode. We also get a 2MP sensor on the rear. To the front, we get a 5MP selfie camera along with AI Selfie mode.
Connectivity options on the smartphone include VoWi-Fi, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Xiaomi Redmi 9: Pricing and Availability
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 9 in two variants- 4GB+64GB at Rs 8,999 and 4GB+128GB at Rs 9,999. The first sale of the handset will take place on August 31, 2020, via Mi.com, Amazon.in and Mi Home Stores.
Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.