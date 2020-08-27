Xiaomi Redmi 9 With 5000mAh Battery and Helio G35 SoC Launched, Prices Start at Rs 8,999

Expanding its Redmi lineup in India, Xiaomi today announced the ‘Redmi 9.’ The Xiaomi Redmi 9 comes as a successor to the Redmi 8 that was launched eight months ago in the country. The Redmi 9 also comes on time for the upcoming festival season and it might soon follow with the Redmi 9A as well. Coming into today’s launch, Xiaomi stated the Redmi 9 packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage as the base, and it is also said to be a ‘Multitask King.’ The Chinese company also confirmed that it sold 8.5 million units of Redmi 8 globally since Q2 2020, which is impressive.

Xiaomi Redmi 9: Specifications and Features

With the Xiaomi Redmi 9, the company is introduction ‘Aura Edge Design’ with a refreshed design, grippy back and the rear panel does not attract any fingerprints. There’s a fingerprint scanner on the rear side as well. The phone comes in three colour options- Sky Blue, Sporty Orange and Carbon Black. The phone sports a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio.

Performance-wise, the Redmi 9 comes with MediaTek Helio G35 chipset which is built on 12nm process. The octa-core chipset also comes with HyperEngine Game Technology. As noted, the Redmi 9 comes with 4GB of RAM as the base, similar to the Redmi 8. The phone comes in two configurations: 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB. There’s a microSD card slot as well for storage expansion up to 128GB.

And yes, the Redmi 9 is the first phone to ship with MIUI 12 based on Android 10 out of the box. Similar to other Redmi devices launched in 2020, the Redmi 9 also sports a 5000mAh battery.

Moving onto the cameras, the Redmi 9 rocks a dual-camera setup on the back. There’s a primary 13MP sensor with AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode and even Pro Mode. We also get a 2MP sensor on the rear. To the front, we get a 5MP selfie camera along with AI Selfie mode.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include VoWi-Fi, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Xiaomi Redmi 9: Pricing and Availability

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 9 in two variants- 4GB+64GB at Rs 8,999 and 4GB+128GB at Rs 9,999. The first sale of the handset will take place on August 31, 2020, via Mi.com, Amazon.in and Mi Home Stores.