Redmi 9i Price in India Tipped to Start at Rs 7,999

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi 9i in India on September 15. As we reported recently, the Redmi 9i could be a slightly beefed-up variant of the Redmi 9A that was launched in India earlier this month for Rs 6,799. With the Redmi 9i, Xiaomi wants to offer 4GB of RAM to the budget users. The smartphone’s name is listed as ‘Redmi 9i 4GB’ hinting that it will come with 4GB RAM as a minimum. Now, ahead of the launch, price of the Redmi 9i has been leaked. The Redmi 9A comes in two variants at Rs 6,799 and Rs 7,499. So a new report says the Redmi 9i will be launched at Rs 7,999, and at that price, it will be the most affordable phone with 4GB of RAM.

Xiaomi Redmi 9i to Cost Rs 7,999 in India

A 91mobiles report states the Redmi 9i will just be the 4GB RAM variant of the Redmi 9A. The inform, which the publication received from was tipster Ishan Agarwal. According to the tipster, the Redmi 9i will launch in two variants- 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB, and the prices will start at Rs 7,999. Xiaomi already has the Redmi 9 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage at Rs 8,999 in India, so it is not surprising to see the Redmi 9i offering the same configuration at Rs 1,000 lower.

Furthermore, the report also says the phone will be offered in the same colour options as Redmi 9A and they are Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green.

Specifications of the Redmi 9i will be very much identical to the Redmi 9A like the teardrop notch screen, massive 5000mAh battery, MIUI 12 based on Android 10 and a big display. For now, we are not sure whether the phone will offer dual rear cameras and fingerprint scanner. We might see the handset having dual rear cameras to succeed the Redmi 8A Dual, but Xiaomi may not add a fingerprint scanner. The launch date of the Redmi 9i is September 15 and it is a virtual event.