Redmi 9i With 4GB of RAM to Launch in India on September 15

After launching its most affordable smartphone under the ‘9’ series, Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi 9i in India. This is the seventh Redmi device to launch in India this year after the likes of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 and the Redmi 9A. The Redmi 9i will most likely be the Redmi 9A with slightly different specs like 4GB of RAM and dual camera setup on the back. Furthermore, Xiaomi is teasing the phone as ‘Redmi 9i 4GB’ hinting that the phone will arrive in a single variant with 4GB of RAM. Xiaomi never launched seven smartphones in a single series but that has changed with the ‘9’ series in 2020. Hopefully, the Redmi 9i will be the last smartphone under the 9 series this year.

Xiaomi Redmi 9i: Expected Specifications

As noted, the Redmi 9i could well be the Redmi 9A with 4GB of RAM. For the unaware, the Redmi 9A that was launched in India on September 2 comes in two variants- 2GB+32GB and 3GB+32GB, and it is a proper upgrade to the Redmi 8A. However, Xiaomi last year launched the Redmi 8A Dual as well with the dual rear camera setup. So we are expecting the Redmi 9i to be the successor to the Redmi 8A Dual with features like dual camera setup, Helio G25 SoC, 4GB of RAM, HD+ display and a 5000mAh battery.

Xiaomi is teasing the Redmi 9i as ‘BIG ON ENTERTAINMENT.’ Going by the landing page created on mi.com, we can confirm the Redmi 9i to have a teardrop notch, 3.5mm headphone jack and it will run MIUI 12 out of the box.

Key features of the Redmi 9i will be revealed by Xiaomi as we inch closer towards the launch. The price of the Redmi 9i could be Rs 7,999 or Rs 8,499, as these are the only two price points available for Xiaomi for launching a new smartphone.