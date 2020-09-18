Paytm Assures App Will Be Back on Play Store Very Soon After Being Pulled Down by Google

Digital payments giant, Paytm, today saw its Android application being pulled down by Google from the Play Store. The reason behind removing Paytm from Google Play Store was repeated policy violations. Paytm recently added ‘fantasy cricket tournament,’ feature to its mobile app which is the reason behind Google removing it citing policy violations. Alongside Paytm, another app from One97, Paytm First Games was removed from Play Store. As the removal news came out, Paytm took to Twitter to assure that the app will be back on Google Play Store very soon and the money of customers will also be safe. Do make a note that both the apps are available on iOS platform for download.

Google Posts Gambling Policy Goals of Play Store

Right before removing the Paytm app, a blog post went live on official Google India’s website. The search giant revealed some of its goals for gambling policy. “We have the same goals for our gambling policy. We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies,” said Google.

This could very well be the reason behind removing Paytm from the Play Store. That said, Google must have notified Paytm on why the removal took in the first place. As noted, Paytm is already working on a resolution to get back the app on Google Play Store.

This essentially means that the new ‘fantasy cricket tournament,’ will be removed from the Paytm and Paytm First Games applications. The move comes as a major blow to Paytm as the company recently roped in Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador to promote fantasy sports in India. We will update this post once Paytm makes an appearance on Google Play Store.