BSNL Wings Offers Unlimited Internet Calling at Rs 1,099 for One Year

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited offers its own Internet Telephony service called ‘BSNL Wings.’ As part of Wings service, BSNL customers can make free voice calls over the internet to any network within India. Besides audio calling, BSNL Wings also allows the users to make video calls and instant messaging. The Wings service from BSNL comes in handy in the areas where mobile network coverage is not good, but there’s a decent Wi-Fi connection. The best part is BSNL Wings works with broadband service from any Internet Service Provider (ISP).

BSNL Wings Service Explained

For those who are unaware, BSNL Wings is internet telephony or VoIP service using which customers can make audio, video, conference and instant messaging. In India, customers often complain of poor network coverage, and this is when BSNL Wings service comes into the picture. BSNL Wings can be used with any broadband service provider in the country. Using Wings service with any operator, customers will be active to make and receive calls.

Furthermore, Wings service has international roaming facility as well. Once registered, Wings users can receive calls anywhere in the world from any corner of the world without any cost. Outgoing calls from BSNL Wings from any country to India will cost only Rs 1.2 per minute to Wings customer.

To set up the service, customers will have to download the ‘BSNL Wings‘ app on their mobile phone. Laptop users will have to download a SIP Client (soft app). It is worth noting that a Wings customer can make calls using any internet connection like broadband/Wi-Fi/3G/4G, of any network operator.

BSNL also provides Wings service to the users over Internet Leased Line in case the customer does not have a smartphone or laptop. Lastly, BSNL Wings offers free domestic roaming.

BSNL Wings Rs 1,099 Annual Plan Detailed

Right now, BSNL is providing only one Rs 1,099 plan as part of its Wings service. Customers will be allowed to make free calls for 1800 minutes of usage (MOU) per month (onnet/offnet) within India except some special service and IN calls. Beyond this limit, all calls within India will be charged at 30 paise per minute. As mentioned above, international calls from other countries to India will be charged at Rs 1.50 paise per minute.