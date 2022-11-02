iPhone Users to Get iOS Beta Update with 5G Support in India Next Week

Apple will introduce 5G to Indian users in the iOS beta program as early as next week. Although it has been confirmed by Apple, we still don't have a final date. India finally announced the launch of 5G services on October 1. A few weeks ago, after pressure from the Indian government to enable 5G services on its Indian devices, Apple announced that it would release the necessary software update to users in December. The beta version is its predecessor, and it gives Apple the feedback it needs to fix potential bugs in the service.

According to a report from TheIndianExpress, Apple's iPhone users on Airtel and Jio networks participating in the beta program will be able to try 5G after next week's update. Apple Beta allows users to test pre-release software and experience the latest features before the software becomes publicly available.

During this time, users can also give Apple feedback on quality and usability. Beta program users must register separately, which is not recommended for regular users, as software updates are sometimes buggy and not the final product. Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series phones and iPhone SE (3rd generation) models are compatible with 5G. These devices will receive a beta software update next week and a full update in December.