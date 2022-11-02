iPhone Users to Get iOS Beta Update with 5G Support in India Next Week

Reported by Tania Abraham 0

A few weeks ago, after pressure from the Indian government to enable 5G services on its Indian devices, Apple announced that it would release the necessary software update to users in December.

Highlights

  • Apple's Airtel and Jio users participating in the beta program will be able to try 5G after next week's update.
  • Apple Beta allows users to test pre-release software and experience the latest features before the software becomes publicly available.
  • Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series phones and iPhone SE (3rd generation) models are compatible with 5G.

Follow Us

Apple

Apple will introduce 5G to Indian users in the iOS beta program as early as next week. Although it has been confirmed by Apple, we still don't have a final date. India finally announced the launch of 5G services on October 1. A few weeks ago, after pressure from the Indian government to enable 5G services on its Indian devices, Apple announced that it would release the necessary software update to users in December. The beta version is its predecessor, and it gives Apple the feedback it needs to fix potential bugs in the service.

According to a report from TheIndianExpress, Apple's iPhone users on Airtel and Jio networks participating in the beta program will be able to try 5G after next week's update. Apple Beta allows users to test pre-release software and experience the latest features before the software becomes publicly available.

During this time, users can also give Apple feedback on quality and usability. Beta program users must register separately, which is not recommended for regular users, as software updates are sometimes buggy and not the final product. Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series phones and iPhone SE (3rd generation) models are compatible with 5G. These devices will receive a beta software update next week and a full update in December.

Reported By

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G Supported Smartphones as of Today
Airtel 5G Supported Smartphones as of Today
Airtel 5G is live in 8 cities and works on all 5G handsets. This visual story provides a complete list of smartphones that support Airtel 5G Plus.
By Srikapardhi
Jio 5G has Reached these Cities of India Already, Did You Know?
Jio 5G has Reached these Cities of India Already, Did You Know?
Jio 5G Services are live in 6 cities already. Check the cities and circles as invited Jio Customers can enjoy Unlimited Jio 5G services on 5G SA-supported devices until the roll-out is complete.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments