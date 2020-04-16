OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro: Major Differences Covered

Highlights OnePlus 8 Pro has a slightly bigger battery in comparison to OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 comes for $699 and OnePlus 8 Pro begins at $900

For the very first time, OnePlus has launched a device with IP68 certification and wireless charging

OnePlus has finally launched its flagship phones OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. What’s different this year with OnePlus is the pricing. OnePlus 8 is starting at $699, which is around Rs 53,000 and OnePlus 8 Pro is starting at $899 and is around Rs 68,700. They have notched up the prices a little with OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro and it is expected that they are going to stick to this price range from now on. Both the smartphones are powered by the latest Snapdragon chipsets and are instilled with 5G technology. It is hard to choose between the two models given both of them offer such good value. So here is a quick comparison between the two to help you understand better which one you should go with.

OnePlus 8 and One Plus 8 Pro Differences Explained

Cameras: Talking about the cameras, the OnePlus 8 has a triple camera setup while the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a quad-camera array on the back. The three cameras in OnePlus 8 are 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, 16MP ultra-wide lens with 116-degree POV and a dedicated 2MP macro lens. At the same time, OnePlus 8 Pro has two 48MP cameras with one being the Sony IMX689 primary sensor and another being the Sony IMX586 ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FOV. The other two cameras in OnePlus 8 Pro are; 8MP telephoto lens with 3x hybrid zoom and 5MP colour filter lens.

Battery and Charging: The OnePlus 8 comes with a battery capacity of 4300mAh whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a battery capacity of 4510mAh. Both the flagship devices support Warp Charge 30T fast charging. There is also going to be an option for 30W wireless charging. But wireless charging is only supported in OnePlus 8 Pro.

Performance: The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, both will be run by the Snapdragon 865 chipset from Qualcomm. It is also combined with Snapdragon X55 chip modem so that the smartphone can support 5G connectivity. The one significant difference between the two devices in terms of performance is that OnePlus 8 comes with LPDDR4X RAM against the faster one in OnePlus 8 Pro, which is LPDDR5 RAM. The phones will run in Oxygen OS 10 with Android 10 and will give a fast experience to the user.

IP Rating: OnePlus has finally come out with its first IP certification. The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with IP68 certification and can handle sand, dust and water for up to 30 minutes at a 1.5-meter deep distance

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro: Which is Better?

In terms of performance and with an added IP68 certification, OnePlus 8 Pro beats the OnePlus 8. The OnePlus 8 is, however, in the cheaper end and still provides the value for money. OnePlus 8 Pro, however, gets the edge over OnePlus 8 with the facility of wireless charging and a slightly bigger battery. The OnePlus 8 is available in three colours – Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Onyx Black whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro comes in Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue, and Onyx Black. In both the devices the selfie cameras are the same with 16MP lens attached. However, there is one more difference which you get between the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. With the OnePlus 8 Pro, you have the choice of changing your display setting to 120Hz with a higher resolution, but with the OnePlus 8, it is only limited to 90Hz, which is not bad. To decide which one is better is hard, but there is one thing for sure; both the devices are value for money.