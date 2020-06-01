Xiaomi Mi Laptop to Debut in India on June 11

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi Notebook in India on June 11, 2020. The Chinese company was teasing the launch of Mi Laptops for a long time. Xiaomi India MD, Manu Kumar Jain teased the launch of a laptop in India through its official Twitter account last week. Also, as per a report by 91mobiles along with tipster Ishan Agarwal noted that Xiaomi would launch the rebranded version of RedmiBook 13 in India and sell it under the Mi brand in India. Xiaomi has just announced the launch date of Mi Notebook in India and teased the users by dropping some hints regarding the specifications of the laptop. Though users can expect that Xiaomi Mi Notebook which is scheduled to launch in India will be powered by an Intel Core i7 processor and bezel-less Full HD screen with support for 1C charging.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook: Teased Specifications

Xiaomi has not announced the official specifications of the Mi Notebook which will be launched in India. However, as per the teaser photos by the company, users can expect that Xiaomi Mi Notebook will be powered by Intel Core i7 processor for an amazing performance. As of screen, it is expected that Xiaomi Mi Notebook will have Full HD screen which will enhance the experience of users. Xiaomi is also teasing the 1C charging technology. If the laptop features the 1C charging technology, the laptop will be ideal for multi-taskers and especially gamers. Xiaomi has also teased that the laptop will have optimum storage. So, users will not have to worry about storing big files.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook: Expected Price in India

As of pricing, no official statements have been released by the company till date. It is expected that Xiaomi will keep the price of Xiaomi Mi Notebook high in the Indian market. Since the specifications of Mi Notebook, which is teased by the company is slighter higher and better than the RedmiBook 13, users can expect a higher price in India. The expected price of Mi Notebook is compared with the RedmiBook 13 as tipster Ishan Agarwal has earlier stated that RedmiBook 13 will be rebranded and sold under Mi brand in India.