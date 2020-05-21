iOS 13.5 Released for iPhones and iPod Touch Devices, To Bring Exposure Notification API

iOS 13.5 has been developed by Apple and the Cupertino giant has already released it for all the iPhone users and iPod touch devices and iPadOS 13.5 for all the iPad users. The highlight of the update is the new development on the facial recognition system of the devices. Apple uses Face ID to help the device recognise a person for letting them in. But now, during the global pandemic, where everyone is wearing masks, it becomes difficult for the device to recognise the person. Therefore after the installation of iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5, your Apple device will be able to recognise the person even when they are wearing masks. They don’t have to remove the masks in order to use the Face ID. At the same time, Apple is also rolling out the exposure notification API with the update.

New things in iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5

The new update for iPhones and iPads is going to make Face ID more functional when a person is wearing face masks. Even when the half of your face is hidden with the mask, the face recognition technology will be able to recognise if that’s you or not using the rest half of your face. So now you won’t have to remove your mask for using Face ID. Now, when your Face ID doesn’t recognise you the first time, it prompts you to try the face unlock again. But that is going to change now, as now when your face recognition fails, the device will prompt you directly to enter the passcode for unlocking the device.

New Update to Bring Automatic Prominence on Group FaceTime Calls

With the iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5, you will get the feature of controlling the prominence of group FaceTime calls. The feature will basically allow you to control if the tile of the person speaking will increase in size or not. Also, you will get the Exposure Notification API with the iOS 13.5. It has been developed by Google and Apple together allow the public authorities for using the technology in contact tracing apps. But it won’t be an issue for you as if you don’t download any contact tracing app in your device, the Exposure Notification API won’t work.