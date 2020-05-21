BSNL Rs 198 Data Plan Now Offers Free Caller Tune Along With 2GB Daily Data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Wednesday revised its Rs 198 data plan to offer free caller tunes to its users in the Tamil Nadu circle. The BSNL Rs 198 plan is available across India and provides higher data limit and validity to users as compared to private operators. Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio offer lower data limit and reduced validity on similar priced plans but enable users to make calls and theoretically browse at higher speeds. BSNL offers the caller tunes under the Personalised Ring Back Tone service (PRBT) with the operator charging Rs 30 as the monthly PRBT subscription costs. Additionally, BSNL charges Rs 12 from users for each song selection with the songs said to be valid for 30 days.

BSNL Revises Rs 198 Data Plan

The Rs 198 data plan offers users 2GB of daily high speed data with BSNL reducing the speed to 40 Kbps upon reaching the limit. Under the revised offer, BSNL now offers free caller tune service while the validity of the plans remains unchanged at 54 days.

It has to be noted that the revised Rs 198 data plan with free caller tune service is available to users in several circles including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. Additionally BSNL users in Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, UP East, UP West, Uttarakhand and West Bengal can also subscribe to the Rs 198 plan.

The users in the Union Territories of Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Puducherry are also offered the revised data plan.

Further, BSNL users in Chhattisgarh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra can subscribe to the same plan for Rs 197.

BSNL Offers Standard Rs 198 Plan in 2 Circles

As of press time on Thursday, two BSNL circles including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana offer the standard BSNL Rs 198 plan with no caller tune facility for 54 days. The standard Rs 198 data plan offers 2GB of high speed daily data with BSNL reducing the speeds to 40 Kbps on reaching the limit.

Meanwhile, the BSNL users in the Andaman and Nicobar circle can subscribe to the Rs 198 plan but with lower data limit and with reduced validity. The Rs 198 plan in the Andaman and Nicobar circle features 250MB of daily high speed data limit along with a validity of 24 days.