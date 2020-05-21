Realme Buds Air Neo to Launch on May 25, Company Confirms

Realme is going to launch the Realme Buds Air Neo on May 25 via an online event with two other products

By May 21st, 2020 AT 6:59 PM
    Realme has been working hard to provide their customers with a diverse range of products. The company isn’t just focusing on smartphones, but a line of different products as well. On May 25, Realme is all set to reveal its new Realme Buds Air Neo. An interesting thing about this launch event would be that none of the products that the company is launching is smartphones. The Realme Buds Air Neo is the successor to the Realme Buds Air. The new earphones from Realme won’t have a much different design, but they will be available in new colour options.

    Realme Buds Air Neo Price

    The Realme Buds Air which were launched back in 2019 were priced at Rs 3,999. Now the new Realme Buds Air Neo is expected to be around the similar price range and only slightly higher up to Rs 5,000 mark. Should that happen, it might give a strong competition to the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 which are priced at Rs 4,499. The new earphones might come with small improvements and especially on the sound department where the Realme Buds Air fell a little short.

    More Products to be Launched from Realme

    It is interesting to note that Realme has already shipped over a million units of smart audio products in a very short span of time. This is an impressive feat considering Realme hasn’t been in the market with these new products for long. Realme is also going to be launching two more products with the Realme Buds Air Neo and they are — Realme TV and Realme Watch. Realme Watch is one of the most exciting products that is going to be launched on May 25. It comes with a square dial and a 1.4-inch display. With the watch, you can choose from over 14 different sports modes to track your activities. The watch will deliver all the important notifications from almost every major app that you have in your device. Along with this, you can see the summary of all your recorded data in the Realme Link Smart App.

    Realme Buds Air Neo to Launch on May 25, Company Confirms

