Excitel Raises $11.5 Million to Expand Broadband Business to 100 Cities in India

Excitel, an internet service provider (ISP) which aims to offer low-cost high-speed broadband internet services in India has raised $11.5 million from the existing as well as new tech investors based out of Europe. The company has ambitions to reach at least 100 cities in India by the end of 2022. To do this, there’s a dire need for capital and Excitel has managed to raise that. Along with reaching new cities, Excitel plans to enhance its technology stack and customer experience to ensure better services for users.

Excitel Aiming at 10 Million Customers

Excitel currently has 0.7 million customers under its name. The ISP is further aiming to hit the 10 million customer mark. By the end of 2022, Excitel wants to reach a total of 100 Indian cities. The company focuses a lot on the Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to offer affordable broadband internet services.

Much recently, Excitel also announced services in one of the most popular cities in the country – Mumbai. In Mumbai, Excitel is arguably one of the most affordable options for users looking for a broadband Internet connection.

In Mumbai, users can get the 400 Mbps plan for a mere cost of Rs 499 per month if they are going for the 12-month option.

In an exclusive conversation with TelecomTalk, Vivek Raina, CEO and Co-Founder of Excitel had said that the aim of the company is to offer broadband services in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities of the country where the private ISPs are not too excited to jump on because of slow return on investment compared to the big cities.

Excitel also offers over-the-top (OTT) subscriptions with its broadband plans and is one of the most affordable options for broadband internet service if users want stable internet. The company also provide truly unlimited data to the customers without any FUP (fair usage policy) limits.