Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W Launched in India, Check Price and Specs

Vivo has just launched the Vivo T1 Pro 5G and the Vivo T1 44W in India. Most of the specs of these two smartphones were out already. But today, after the official launch of the devices, we know everything about the price and specifications/features. The Vivo T1 Pro 5G is the better option here if you want a more powerful experience from your device. Here’s everything you should know.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G Specifications in India

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G has launched in India with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1300nits, HDR10+ Certification, and a waterdrop notch for housing the selfie sensor. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Users can expand the RAM further by up to 4GB in the 6GB RAM variant and 2GB in the 8GB RAM variant.

The device will run on Android 12 based FuntouchOS 12 out of the box and pack a 4700mAh battery with support for 66W fast-charging. There’s a triple-camera setup on the rear of the Vivo T1 Pro 5G with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 16MP sensor at the front.

Vivo T1 44W Specifications in India

The Vivo T1 44W has mostly the same specifications as the Vivo T1 Pro 5G. What’s different is that the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, and it is a 4G device with a display that can support maximum brightness of 600nits.

There’s a triple camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there’s a 16MP sensor at the front. There’s a 5000mAh battery inside the device with support for 44W fast-charging.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W Price in India

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G and the Vivo T1 44W have both been launched in India. The Vivo T1 Pro 5G will be available in two variants — a) 6GB+128GB for Rs 23,999 and b) 8GB+128GB for Rs 24,999. The device will be available in two colours – Blue and Black. Its first sale will start on May 7.

The Vivo T1 44W will be available in three variants — a) 4GB+128GB for Rs 14,499, b) 6GB+128GB for RS 15,999, and c) 8GB+128GB for Rs 17,999. The device will go on first from May 8, 12 PM.

The Vivo T1 Pro will be available at an instant discount of Rs 2,500, and the Vivo T1 44W will be available at an instant discount of Rs 1,500 if the users make the purchase via an SBI, ICICI, or IDFC First bank card.