Moto G82 New Specification and Renders Surface Ahead of the Launch

The Lenovo backed smartphone maker Motorola is looking to expand its G-series portfolio even further by introducing the Moto G82 device. The rumours regarding the device have been emerging for some time now and the smartphone has apparently been spotted at TENAA, China Compulsory Certification (3C), Wi-Fi Alliance, EEC, BIS, and TDRA certification sites. It is likely that Moto G82 has the codename Rhodes 5G+ and could be the first smartphone to have a G8 name. The smartphone could be a mid-premium smartphone powered by a Qualcomm chipset.

Specifications and Design Details

According to a new report from 91mobiles, known tipster Evan Blass has shared some specification details along with renders of the Moto G82 smartphone. The renders suggest that the device could feature an oval-shaped camera module at the back whereas on the front there is a centrally placed punch-hole cutout housing the selfie camera. The device could also come with volume rockers on the right side with a fingerprint sensor.

As far as the display of the smartphone is considered, Moto G82 could arrive with a 6.55-inch OLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 440ppi density, and a screen-to-body ratio of 88%. The device could be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The smartphone is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) technology. The secondary cameras on the device will include an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The front of the device is going to come with a 16MP selfie sensor.

This smartphone is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The device is also IP52 rated for dust and water resistance. The previous listing at the TENAA certification site also reveals that the Moto G82 handset will be launched in a number of colour options such as black, white, grey, silver, gold, blue, cyan, red, and green. The listing had also confirmed that Moto G82 will operate on Android 12 OS.