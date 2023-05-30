BSNL 699 Plan: A Plan for Unlimited Benefits and Extended Validity

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-owned telecom operator, offers a diverse range of prepaid plans. Among these plans, the BSNL 699 Plan stands out by providing an extended validity period and a host of unlimited services. Priced at Rs 699, this plan presents a compelling option for BSNL subscribers who seek affordable yet comprehensive prepaid offerings. Let's now look at the BSNL 699 Plan benefits in the story.

Validity and Unlimited Calling

The BSNL 699 Plan comes with a generous validity period of 130 days, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity for an extended duration. Subscribers can enjoy unlimited free voice calls not only in their home circle but also during national roaming. Additionally, the plan covers MTNL network roaming areas in Delhi and Mumbai, providing seamless connectivity.

Data and SMS

With the BSNL 699 Plan, customers can stay connected and enjoy a hassle-free internet experience. The plan offers unlimited free data up to 0.5GB per day at high speeds. After exceeding the daily limit, the speed is reduced to 40 kbps, allowing users to continue browsing and accessing essential online services. Furthermore, subscribers can send up to 100 SMS per day, including MTNL areas in Mumbai and Delhi.

BSNL Tunes (PRBT)

The BSNL 699 Plan provides customers with free BSNL Tunes for the first 60 days, allowing them to personalize their caller tunes and add a touch of creativity to their phone calls.

Accumulation of Unused Validity

To maximize the value for subscribers, BSNL offers the accumulation of unused validity. If customers recharge for the second or third time before the expiration of the current plan, the remaining validity will be accumulated, ensuring that no benefits go to waste.

The BSNL 699 Plan is an attractive option for those seeking an affordable and comprehensive prepaid plan that offers extended validity and unlimited services. With an effective price of just Rs 5 per day, BSNL subscribers can now enjoy an array of benefits, including unlimited voice calling, data, and SMS for a duration of 130 days (over four months).

Recharge on MyBSNL Mobile App

To avail the BSNL 699 Plan, customers can easily recharge their BSNL numbers through the MyBSNL app, various online platforms, retail outlets, and BSNL's official website. The plan discussed above is available in most of the telecom circles. However, its availability in your circle can be checked on the BSNL App or website.